Aamir’s YouTube Film Rental Sparks Confusion, Fans Say They Paid More

Actor-producer Aamir Khan’s bold new venture to revolutionize digital film viewing hit an unexpected bump after the rental pricing for his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, appeared higher than announced on certain devices.

Khan had recently introduced a pay-per-view model through his official YouTube channel, allowing audiences to rent his films directly—without relying on major OTT players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+ Hotstar. The rental was promoted at a flat rate of ₹100.

Price discrepancy sparks user complaints

Despite the promising launch, viewers using Apple devices reported being charged ₹179 instead of the stated ₹100. The issue triggered confusion and criticism across social media.

Responding to the glitch, Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the concern and extend an apology. “Our sincere apologies. We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting as ₹179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” read the official post.

Disrupting the OTT model

This direct-to-audience model is Aamir Khan’s strategic response to the evolving dynamics of film consumption in the post-pandemic era. As OTT platforms have shifted viewer behaviour, Khan aims to restore some balance by offering affordable digital access, especially for audiences in regions with limited access to cinemas.

Khan has said the initiative is not just about accessibility, but also about rekindling viewers’ connection with theatres. While the digital option gives flexibility, it’s designed to complement the theatrical experience—not replace it.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par blends emotion, humour, and sport in a compelling narrative. The film stars Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh, with performances from Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia, and a notable ensemble of differently-abled child actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, and Samvit Desai.

The film has been a box office success, earning approximately ₹165–168 crore net in India and crossing ₹260 crore worldwide, making it one of the standout Hindi films of 2025.