Vice Presidential Elections To Be Held On September 9, Nomination Till August 21
The Election Commission announced the Vice President election will be held on September 9th, with nominations due August 21st.
The election for a new Vice President of India will be held on September 9, and the last date to file nomination is August 21, said the Election Commission of India on Friday. The election has been necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post citing health issues.
