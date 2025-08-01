Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Vice Presidential Elections To Be Held On September 9, Nomination Till August 21

Vice Presidential Elections To Be Held On September 9, Nomination Till August 21

The Election Commission announced the Vice President election will be held on September 9th, with nominations due August 21st.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)

The election for a new Vice President of India will be held on September 9, and the last date to file nomination is August 21, said the Election Commission of India on Friday. The election has been necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post citing health issues. 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Vice President Election Commission Of India Breaking News Vice President Elections ABP Live
