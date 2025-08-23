BJP Gears Up For 2027 Assembly Elections With Special Action Plan For 20 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun early preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027. According to sources, the party has divided the seats it won and lost in 2022 into separate categories and prepared a detailed action plan. While six categories have been created for the seats it lost, four categories have been set for those it won.

In the 2022 elections, the BJP contested 370 seats and secured victory on 255. For “Mission 2027,” the party is placing maximum focus on constituencies it lost—particularly 20 seats in Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, and Azamgarh, considered strongholds of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress.

BJP’s Categorisation of Lost Seats

Category A – Seats where BJP stood second in 2022. Party functionaries at the booth level will be activated here.

Category B – Seats where BJP came third. Potential candidate reports will be prepared, along with regular organisational meetings.

Category C – Constituencies like Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, and Azamgarh, where SP or Congress traditionally dominate. Central leaders will remain active here.

Category D – Seats lost in 2022 but later won in bypolls. The same leaders responsible for the bypoll victories will continue handling them.

Category E – Seats lost by BJP’s allies. Joint election strategies will be devised with partner parties.

Category F – Muslim-majority seats where BJP faced defeat. The party’s minority cell will take charge of outreach to secure voter support.

BJP’s Categorisation of Won Seats

Category A – Seats won with a large margin in 2022. The same teams will continue managing them.

Category B – Seats lost in 2017 but won in 2022. Booth-level analysis will be conducted to track performance improvements.

Category C – Seats where leaders from other parties, after joining BJP, contested and won. The contribution of candidates and the organisation will be assessed.

Category D – Muslim-majority seats like Rampur and Kundarki, where BJP secured victory. These will be monitored closely with tailored strategies.

Focus on Booth-Level Strengthening

Party sources said the primary goal of this action plan is to ensure that by 2027, BJP’s organisation is fully strengthened at the booth level across every constituency. Special emphasis will be placed on seats lost in 2022 to ensure there are no gaps in the next election.