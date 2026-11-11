BJP Plans Candidate Shake-Up In UP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, MLCs Asked To Identify Seats: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP plans major candidate reshuffle for 2027 UP elections.

Many MLCs instructed to prepare for Assembly candidacies.

Senior leaders among MLCs considered for Assembly tickets.

Party may drop several sitting MLAs for fresh faces.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering a major reshuffle of its candidate line-up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a majority of its sitting Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) likely to be fielded in the polls, CNN-News18 reported.

According to the report, the party’s central leadership has asked its MLCs to prepare for the Assembly elections and identify constituencies where they have a strong chance of winning. The message, sources within the BJP said, signals a possible shift in the party’s candidate-selection strategy ahead of the high-stakes contest.

“The leadership has asked MLCs to be prepared for assembly elections and identify constituencies where they have a strong chance of winning. The party is looking at several options, and a majority of its MLCs could be fielded,” a senior BJP source told CNN-News18.

Senior Leaders Among Those In Contention

Several senior leaders and ministers currently serving as MLCs could be considered for Assembly tickets. The names include Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, senior minister AK Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Dara Singh Chauhan.

Former BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and other senior leaders are also understood to be part of the broader pool of potential candidates. Their prospects will depend on the party’s final assessment of constituencies and the candidates best placed to win them.

BJP May Drop Sitting MLAs

The possible induction of MLCs into the Assembly contest comes amid indications that the BJP could drop a considerable number of its sitting MLAs as part of a wider exercise to refresh its candidate line-up.

Sources said the party is assessing electoral winnability, local political equations and organisational feedback as it prepares for the 2027 polls. The strategy could allow the BJP to bring experienced organisational leaders and senior ministers directly into the Assembly contest while making way for new faces in constituencies where incumbent MLAs may be facing anti-incumbency or other electoral challenges.

Central Leadership To Take Final Call

The party is expected to consider several factors before finalising its candidates, including constituency-level surveys, the strength of local leadership, caste equations and the performance of sitting legislators. The final decision is likely to rest with the BJP’s central leadership.

The development is significant given Uttar Pradesh’s importance to the BJP’s national political strategy. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the party is expected to step up organisational preparations and assess its existing legislators well ahead of the formal candidate-selection process.