TMC’s Sagarika Ghose Slams Bihar Voter List Revisions, Says SIR Exercise Threatens Democracy

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Bihar is an important issue which should be discussed in Parliament, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose said on Wednesday, adding that the party will raise it strongly in the House.

"Opposition parties have participated honestly in the debate on Pahalgam attack... The most important issue today is SIR. We have been giving notices continuously, but it is not being accepted," Ghose told PTI.

"We have seen lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar. We want a discussion on this. Is citizens' right to vote being snatched? Is the BJP using the EC to push its own agenda?" she asked.

Ghose said it is being undertaken in Bihar at present, but West Bengal is "the real target".

"This is dangerous for the basic structure of our democracy... We will strongly raise this issue in Parliament, if we are not given permission for a debate," she said.

Opposition parties have demanded a discussion on the SIR issue, and have been protesting in both Houses, raising the demand.

Opposition MPs have also staged protests in the Parliament complex, demanding that the exercise be stopped.

