‘We Are Over The Moon’: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Celebrate Birth Of Baby Girl

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they embraced parenthood for the very first time. The couple joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media, sharing their happiness with fans and friends across the industry.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Their First Child

The proud new parents posted an adorable message that read, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl… Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar(sic).”

In a joint post, they added another emotional note: “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.” Their heartfelt announcement quickly set the internet abuzz.

Bollywood Showers Love on the New Parents

As soon as the news dropped, the couple’s comment section was filled with warm wishes.

Varun Dhawan wrote, “(red heart emoji) welcome to the club guys@(red heart emoji)”.

Neha Dhupia shared, “Congratulations you guys (red heart emojis) welcome to the best hood … parenthood(red heart emoji).”

Ali Fazal expressed his excitement, saying, “Oh my goddddd!!!! So so happy to hear this. Congratulations you two beautiful people. Mubaarak…(red heart emojis).”

Comedian Bharti Singh added, “Congratulations (champagne glasses, evil eye, raised hands emoji) beautiful journey (red heart emojis).”

The little one’s arrival made the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary even more special.

The Pregnancy Announcement That Won Hearts

Just a few months ago, in July, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had revealed they were expecting their first child. Their joint Instagram post read, “Baby on the way — Patralekhaa & Rajkummar (sic).” This announcement instantly garnered love from fans and fellow celebrities.

A Love Story That Began on a Film Set

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s romance is one of Bollywood’s most cherished love stories. Rajkummar first noticed Patralekhaa in an advertisement and found her incredibly adorable, hoping he would meet her someday.

Destiny brought them together during the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama “CityLights.” Spending time together on set blossomed into love, and their bond only strengthened with time.

In October 2021, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa in a heartfelt moment, and the couple tied the knot the following month—November 2021—in a beautiful ceremony attended by close family and friends.