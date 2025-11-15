Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after the Bihar Assembly election results were announced, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) issued a message emphasising humility and its continued commitment to serving the people. In a social media post, the party said public service is “an unceasing process, an endless journey,” adding that victories and defeats are a natural part of political life.

Calling itself a "party of the poor," the RJD said: “Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory.” It further said that it will continue to amplify the concerns and struggles of marginalised communities.

“The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor; it will continue to raise their voice among the poor,” the party said.

The RJD faced a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, with its tally slipping to 25 from 75. Congress, another Mahagathbandhan ally, managed to win just six seats out of the 61 it contested.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
