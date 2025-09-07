Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Ex-RJD Leader Sparks Row With 'Jersey Cow' Remarks On Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife, Party Hits Back

Ex-RJD Leader Sparks Row With 'Jersey Cow' Remarks On Tejashwi Yadav’s Wife, Party Hits Back

His derogatory remarks about Tejashwi's wife, Rajshree, were condemned by RJD leaders like Kaushal Yadav, who highlighted Rajballabh's past conviction and defended Rajshree's privacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajballabh Yadav, recently released from prison, has ignited controversy with derogatory remarks aimed at Tejashwi Yadav and his wife. Speaking at a public meeting in Nardiganj, Nawada district, he questioned why Tejashwi chose to marry outside Bihar and the Yadav community.

“Caste is used only for votes. But when it came to marriage, where did it take place? What was the need to get the marriage done in Haryana and Punjab? Was he getting a woman or a jersey cow? Was there no girl in the Yadav community?” Rajballabh said, in a veiled reference to Tejashwi’s wife.

Tejashwi married Rachel Codinho, his schoolmate from Delhi’s DPS RK Puram, in 2021. Originally from Rewari, Haryana, she later adopted the name Rajshree Yadav. The couple have two children — a daughter born in March 2023 and a son born in May this year.

RJD’s sharp response

The remarks triggered swift backlash from the RJD. Former Nawada MLA Kaushal Yadav condemned the comments, calling them offensive not only to Rajshree Yadav but to the broader backward and Dalit communities.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is one of the tallest leaders of the country and a voice for backward and Dalit communities. Such derogatory statements against his daughter-in-law hurt the entire society. People are heartbroken,” Kaushal Yadav said at a press conference.

He also reminded the public of Rajballabh Yadav’s past. “Ten years ago, he was jailed under the POCSO Act for raping a young girl. Now, after coming out of jail, is abusing Lalu Yadav’s daughter-in-law his reward? Is looking at women with wrong intentions his only identity?” Kaushal Yadav asked.

He further defended Rajshree Yadav, pointing out that she keeps a low public profile while quietly raising her two children. “Making such remarks about her reflects low thinking and poor mental health. It is a matter of pride to belong to the Yadav community, but unfortunate that someone from the same community uses such abusive language,” he said.

The episode comes amid a charged political atmosphere in Bihar, just days after another row in which Congress workers were accused of making abusive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally in the poll-bound state.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav RJD 'tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2025 Rajballabh Yadav
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
Lunar Eclipse Begins, 'Blood Moon' To Be Visible Tonight — VIDEOS
Lunar Eclipse Begins, 'Blood Moon' To Be Visible Tonight — VIDEOS
India
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
World
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
World
‘Would Like To Pass Baton’: Japan PM Ishiba Quits After Poll Drubbing; Koizumi, Takaichi In Successor Race
‘Would Like To Pass Baton’: Japan PM Ishiba Quits After Poll Drubbing; Koizumi, Takaichi In Successor Race
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget