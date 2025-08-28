Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' To Conclude With Grand Procession In Patna On Sept 1: Pawan Khera

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' To Conclude With Grand Procession In Patna On Sept 1: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera announced Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar will conclude on September 1st with a procession from Gandhi Maidan to Ambedkar's statue in Patna.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhaka (Bihar), Aug 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday disclosed that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar will conclude on September 1 with a "huge procession" in the state capital.

Khera, who heads the party's media and publicity department, addressed a press conference at Dhaka in East Champaran district.

"The Yatra has been like a religious pilgrimage in which people of all faiths are taking part. On September 1, it will conclude with a procession in which our leaders will march from Gandhi Maidan in Patna to Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. It will not be the end, but the beginning of a new Yatra (journey) towards protecting our democracy", he said.

Earlier, the party had said a rally was planned at Gandhi Maidan on the day.

Responding to a question, Khera said, "The people of the country have been distracted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric for long. But they are now fed up. Hence, we are confident that the slogan 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' will have a greater impact than 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' (coined by Gandhi in 2019 when BJP-led NDA swept Lok Sabha polls)".

Khera also charged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with "trying to give cover fire to Modi" by suggesting that people switch from soft drinks, set to be costlier following hike in tariffs by the US, to 'shikanji'.

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, who was also present at the same press conference, made a sarcastic remark, "Perhaps Bhagwat does not want those who have sold tea (Modi). He should rest assured that we drink shikanji as well as milk and water drawn from rivers Ganga and Gandak".

He also took potshots at the Prime Minister for announcing "a rail factory in his home state of Gujarat" and fobbing off Bihar with trains "which would serve no purpose than ferrying cheap labour".

CPI(ML) Liberation MLC Shashi Yadav claimed the Yatra, which has two more days to go, has received an overwhelming response from women who "have been the worst sufferers of wrongful deletion of names from electoral rolls in the name of special intensive revision".

She said, "There are countless women born in Nepal who got married to men residing in Bihar. How can they bring birth certificates of their parents as demanded by the EC. They now tell us that in the past they had voted for the NDA, on some occasions defying the wishes of husbands and in-laws".

"But now they have had enough. They are determined to vote out this government, which seems to be on a ventilator and incapable of providing them safety and security, as the horrific rape and murder of a girl inside her school at Patna has shown", alleged the MLC.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patna Patna News Bihar Election Rahul Gandhi Pawan Khera CONGRESS Bihar Election 2025 Bihar SIR Voter Adhikar Yatra
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget