Phulwari Result 2025: 6-Time MLA Shyam Rajak Defeats Incumbent Gopal Ravidas To Reclaim Seat

The results for Bihar’s Phulwari (SC) Assembly constituency were declared on Friday, November 14, with Shyam Rajak of Janata Dal (United) defeating Gopal Ravi Das of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) by a margin of 32, 657 votes.

Six-time MLA Shyam Rajak of the Janata Dal (United) secured a win in a fierce face-off against incumbent legislator Gopal Ravidas of the CPI-ML (Liberation), who captured the seat in 2020 as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Situated on the outskirts of Patna, Phulwari is among the state’s key Scheduled Caste-reserved constituencies, and was one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Key Candidates In Phulwari

The main contenders vying for the Phulwari Assembly seat were JD(U)’s Shyam Rajak, CPI-ML (L)’s Gopal Ravidas, and JSP’s Shashi Kant Prasad. Shyam Rajak has won the Phulwari seat six times, once as a Janata Dal candidate, thrice on an RJD ticket, and twice representing JD(U).

The JD(U) remains part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Meanwhile, the CPI-ML (Liberation) contested as part of the Mahagathbandhan, which also includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

About Phulwari Constituency

Constituency number 188, Phulwari, is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC). Located in Patna district, it falls under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Phulwari, popularly known as Phulwari Sharif, holds historical and cultural importance, particularly among Muslims. The area has long been a hub for Islamic learning and Sufi heritage. Its electorate is notably diverse, with significant representation from Ravidas, Paswan, Yadav, and Muslim communities.

Traditionally, the seat has been seen as a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Since the formation of the state assembly, Phulwari has witnessed 12 elections, with the RJD securing four victories, Congress three, JD(U) twice, and Janata Dal and Janata Party winning once each.

The Phulwari constituency went to polls in the first phase of on November 6. It recorded a voter turnout of 66.51%.

A Look Back At Previous Election Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, CPI-ML (Liberation) candidate Gopal Ravidas won the Phulwari seat by a margin of 13,857 votes (6.73 percent). He secured 91,124 votes, achieving a 43.57 percent vote share. JD(U)’s Arun Manjhi finished second with 77,267 votes (36.95 percent), while AIMIM’s Kumari Pratibha came third with 5,019 votes (2.4 percent).

In 2015, JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak clinched a comfortable victory, defeating his nearest rival by 45,713 votes (24.47 percent). Rajak secured 94,094 votes with a 49.77 percent share, while Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Rajeshwar Manjhi polled 48,381 votes (25.59 percent). The CPI-ML (L) candidate finished third with 11,188 votes (5.92 percent).

In 2010, JD(U)'s Shyam Rajak won by a margin of 21,180 votes. He bagged 67,390 votes, defeating RJD leader Uday Kumar, who managed to secure 46,210 votes.