Nitish Kumar To Begin Bihar Poll Campaign From Oct 21, First Rally In Muzaffarpur

Nitish Kumar To Begin Bihar Poll Campaign From Oct 21, First Rally In Muzaffarpur

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will begin campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections from October 21. The campaign will start in Muzaffarpur with rallies in Kanti and Minapur.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
