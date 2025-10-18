Explorer
Nitish Kumar To Begin Bihar Poll Campaign From Oct 21, First Rally In Muzaffarpur
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will begin campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections from October 21. The campaign will start in Muzaffarpur with rallies in Kanti and Minapur.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Election 2025 News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Sports
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
India
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
Advertisement
Election 2025
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
Election 2025
10 Photos
BJP Workers Across India Rejoice And Celebrate As Party Secures Historic Delhi Victory — IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement