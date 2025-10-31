Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025NDA Unveils Joint Manifesto For Bihar Elections 2025, Lists Major Promises To Voters

NDA Unveils Joint Manifesto For Bihar Elections 2025, Lists Major Promises To Voters

The event was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On Friday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unveiled its joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, outlining a series of major promises aimed at employment generation, women’s empowerment, agricultural reform, and infrastructure development. The announcement was made at a press conference held at Hotel Maurya in Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

Top Leaders Present 

The event was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Lalan Singh were also present, along with Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha. The manifesto was jointly released in their presence.

Employment And Women Empowerment At The Core

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary highlighted the NDA’s focus on job creation and women’s financial empowerment. He announced that more than one crore government jobs and employment opportunities would be created, while Mega Skill Centres would be established in every district to make Bihar a global skilling hub.

Under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to women. The government also pledged to turn one crore women into “Lakhpati Didi” through self-employment initiatives and to launch “Mission Crorepati.”

Support For OBCs And Marginalised Communities

The manifesto includes provisions for offering assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups within the Most Backward Classes. A high-level committee chaired by a Supreme Court judge will be formed to assess the socio-economic status of OBC castes and recommend empowerment measures.

Agricultural Reforms And Farmer Support

A new scheme titled Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi will be introduced to provide Rs 9,000 per year to farmers. The NDA also announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure and pledged that all major crops would be procured at the Panchayat level at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Infrastructure Push: Expressways, Airports And Metro Expansion

The manifesto promises to roll out the Bihar Gati Shakti Master Plan, under which seven new expressways will be constructed. Around 3,600 km of railway tracks will be modernised, while Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Rapid Rail services will be expanded. Metro networks are planned for four additional cities.

The NDA also proposed developing “New Patna” as a Greenfield city and establishing satellite townships in major urban centres. Sitarampur, the birthplace of Mother Janaki, will be developed as a world-class spiritual destination.

Further, international airports are proposed in Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, with domestic flight operations to begin from 10 new cities. The manifesto also promises advanced manufacturing units and 10 new industrial parks in every district.

Grand Alliance’s Counter Manifesto

Earlier, on October 28, the Grand Alliance had released its joint manifesto titled “Tejaswi Pran.” The opposition bloc promised to reinstate the old pension scheme and introduce a law to ensure one government job per household within 20 days of assuming power. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav declared his commitment to fulfilling these promises, even stating that he was willing to “sacrifice his life” to uphold this pledge.

Also read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections Bihar Manifesto NDA Joint Manifesto Bihar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: Police Display Honours Lachit Borphukan and Kanaklata Barua
Bihar Elections Twist: Murder case filed against Anant Singh and two supporters in Dularchand Yadav killing
Unity Day Tribute: PM Modi honors Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity on 150th birth anniversary
Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget