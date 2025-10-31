NDA Unveils Joint Manifesto For Bihar Elections 2025, Lists Major Promises To Voters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





On Friday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unveiled its joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, outlining a series of major promises aimed at employment generation, women’s empowerment, agricultural reform, and infrastructure development. The announcement was made at a press conference held at Hotel Maurya in Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

Top Leaders Present

The event was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Lalan Singh were also present, along with Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha. The manifesto was jointly released in their presence.

Employment And Women Empowerment At The Core

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary highlighted the NDA’s focus on job creation and women’s financial empowerment. He announced that more than one crore government jobs and employment opportunities would be created, while Mega Skill Centres would be established in every district to make Bihar a global skilling hub.

Under the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to women. The government also pledged to turn one crore women into “Lakhpati Didi” through self-employment initiatives and to launch “Mission Crorepati.”

Support For OBCs And Marginalised Communities

The manifesto includes provisions for offering assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to various occupational groups within the Most Backward Classes. A high-level committee chaired by a Supreme Court judge will be formed to assess the socio-economic status of OBC castes and recommend empowerment measures.

Agricultural Reforms And Farmer Support

A new scheme titled Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi will be introduced to provide Rs 9,000 per year to farmers. The NDA also announced a Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure and pledged that all major crops would be procured at the Panchayat level at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Infrastructure Push: Expressways, Airports And Metro Expansion

The manifesto promises to roll out the Bihar Gati Shakti Master Plan, under which seven new expressways will be constructed. Around 3,600 km of railway tracks will be modernised, while Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Rapid Rail services will be expanded. Metro networks are planned for four additional cities.

The NDA also proposed developing “New Patna” as a Greenfield city and establishing satellite townships in major urban centres. Sitarampur, the birthplace of Mother Janaki, will be developed as a world-class spiritual destination.

Further, international airports are proposed in Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, with domestic flight operations to begin from 10 new cities. The manifesto also promises advanced manufacturing units and 10 new industrial parks in every district.

Grand Alliance’s Counter Manifesto

Earlier, on October 28, the Grand Alliance had released its joint manifesto titled “Tejaswi Pran.” The opposition bloc promised to reinstate the old pension scheme and introduce a law to ensure one government job per household within 20 days of assuming power. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav declared his commitment to fulfilling these promises, even stating that he was willing to “sacrifice his life” to uphold this pledge.