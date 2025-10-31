Bihar Elections 2025: Can Voters Take Political Parties To Court Over Unfulfilled Promises?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As Bihar prepares for the 2025 Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its joint manifesto on Friday, 31 October. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP National President JP Nadda, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi shared the stage to present the alliance’s vision for the state. Yet amid the promises and assurances, one question lingers: what if these commitments are not kept? Can the people of Bihar seek justice through the courts?

NDA and Grand Alliance present their manifestos

With election season underway, political parties are once again unveiling an array of promises to the public, ranging from jobs and education to healthcare, infrastructure, farmers’ welfare, and women’s safety. Each election brings a similar list of commitments, though the names and dates may change.

This year, the NDA released its joint manifesto on 31 October, while the Grand Alliance has also come forward with a series of pledges. Yet the same question persists: if these promises are left unfulfilled, do voters have any legal options?

Are election manifestos legally binding?

From a legal standpoint, a manifesto does not hold the status of a binding contract. If a political party or alliance fails to deliver on its promises, citizens cannot take them to court. The Indian Constitution and the Election Commission regard manifestos as political declarations rather than legal documents. They represent intent and aspiration but do not guarantee enforceable obligations.

What can voters actually do?

Even so, the public is not entirely without recourse. The Supreme Court has observed that manifestos are documents of public trust and that parties should treat them with due seriousness. If any claims are found to be false or misleading, a complaint may be filed with the Election Commission. The Commission can then seek clarification from the concerned party and, in severe cases, take action for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

However, there has never been a major case in India where a political party has been punished solely for failing to fulfil its manifesto promises.