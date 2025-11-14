Mahua Slips From Tej Pratap's Clutches As LJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Massive Lead

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing in the Mahua Assembly constituency as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh took a massive lead, according to data by the Election Commission.

Sanjay Kumar Singh has secured 6901 votes so far, while Tej Pratap Yadav has managed to secure 1078 votes, 5823 votes less than the lead. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan is second with 4607 votes, followed by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Amit Kumar on third with 1587 votes.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) is leading in 17 seats, which is a big boost in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 as compared with the one seat victory in the previous polls in 2020. Some of the other seats where the LJP (RV) is leading is Govindganj, Kasba, Garkha, Parbatta, Fatuha, Dehri, and Bodh Gaya among others.

As per the early trends, the initial numbers point to a strong lead for the BJP-led NDA. The Janata Dal (United) at one point emerged as the single largest party, highlighting Nitish Kumar’s influence within the alliance and in the state. The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is trailing by a wide margin.

As of 10:15 AM, Election Commission data shows:

BJP leading in 70 seats

JDU leading in 70 seats

Congress leading in 9 seats

RJD leading in 40 seats

LJP leading in 15 seats