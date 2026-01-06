'If Ajit Pawar Were Muslim...': Owaisi Launches Sharp Attack Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

As political temperatures rise ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, parties are aggressively attacking one another. The heat is clearly visible in Nanded district, where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a direct and scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a public gathering, Owaisi questioned Ajit Pawar’s credibility, remarking that if Pawar could not remain loyal to his own uncle, Sharad Pawar, it was difficult to believe he would be committed to the people. He alleged that Ajit Pawar abandoned the very person who nurtured him, gave him stature, and earned him respect, calling this his true political identity.

‘If Ajit Pawar Were Muslim...'

Owaisi also referred to corruption allegations against Ajit Pawar, stating that Pawar himself has publicly acknowledged facing accusations of embezzling ₹75,000 crore. He went on to argue that had Ajit Pawar belonged to the Muslim community, he would have spent decades behind bars, highlighting what he described as unequal treatment between those in power and Muslims.

Owaisi Targets Ashok Chavan, Recalls Adarsh Scam

Turning his focus to Nanded voters, the AIMIM chief also took aim at senior leader Ashok Chavan. Owaisi said Chavan was unwilling to reform or introspect, pointing out that despite supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was not even given a minister of state position. He reminded the audience that Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister, had resigned due to the Adarsh housing scam.

Owaisi further warned that political double games would prove costly, asserting that Nanded’s voters are alert and politically aware. He noted that when Chavan was chief minister, 13 AIMIM corporators had won from the area, marking the beginning of the party’s rise in Maharashtra. Recalling Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s remarks questioning AIMIM’s identity, Owaisi said the party had responded by expanding its presence from Nanded all the way to Mumbai, fulfilling that early promise.

Related Video Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced