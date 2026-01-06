Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'If Ajit Pawar Were Muslim...': Owaisi Launches Sharp Attack Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls

He also targeted Congress' Ashok Chavan, recalling the Adarsh scam and warning Nanded voters against political deception, highlighting AIMIM's growth since its Nanded breakthrough.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

As political temperatures rise ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, parties are aggressively attacking one another. The heat is clearly visible in Nanded district, where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a direct and scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Addressing a public gathering, Owaisi questioned Ajit Pawar’s credibility, remarking that if Pawar could not remain loyal to his own uncle, Sharad Pawar, it was difficult to believe he would be committed to the people. He alleged that Ajit Pawar abandoned the very person who nurtured him, gave him stature, and earned him respect, calling this his true political identity.

‘If Ajit Pawar Were Muslim...'

Owaisi also referred to corruption allegations against Ajit Pawar, stating that Pawar himself has publicly acknowledged facing accusations of embezzling ₹75,000 crore. He went on to argue that had Ajit Pawar belonged to the Muslim community, he would have spent decades behind bars, highlighting what he described as unequal treatment between those in power and Muslims.

Owaisi Targets Ashok Chavan, Recalls Adarsh Scam

Turning his focus to Nanded voters, the AIMIM chief also took aim at senior leader Ashok Chavan. Owaisi said Chavan was unwilling to reform or introspect, pointing out that despite supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was not even given a minister of state position. He reminded the audience that Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister, had resigned due to the Adarsh housing scam.

Owaisi further warned that political double games would prove costly, asserting that Nanded’s voters are alert and politically aware. He noted that when Chavan was chief minister, 13 AIMIM corporators had won from the area, marking the beginning of the party’s rise in Maharashtra. Recalling Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s remarks questioning AIMIM’s identity, Owaisi said the party had responded by expanding its presence from Nanded all the way to Mumbai, fulfilling that early promise.

Input By : Nimisha Srivastava

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Asaduddin Owaisi MAHARASHTRA NEWS
