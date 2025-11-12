Mahagathbandhan Vs NDA: Who Will Rule Bihar's Begusarai? Check Exit Polls 2025

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) appears to be heading for a clear edge in Bihar's Begusarai district, as per exit polls. Out of the total seven assembly seats, the MGB is projected to win 5, while the NDA is likely to be restricted to just two.

Political analysts say that although contests remain close in several constituencies, the public mood seems tilted towards the Mahagathbandhan. Infighting within the BJP and JD(U), they add, has dented NDA’s prospects.

Seat-Wise Projection

Total Seats: 7

NDA: 2 (BJP – 1, JD(U) – 1)

Mahagathbandhan: 5 (RJD – 2, Congress – 1, CPI – 2)

Seat Highlights

Sahebpur Kamal: RJD candidate Sattanand Sambuddh alias Lalan Yadav is comfortably leading. Local journalists Binod Karn, Pawan Bandhu Sinha, Sudhanshu Pathak and Santosh Kumar report a one-sided contest in his favour, with little challenge from BJP or JD(U).

Teghra: A tight race is underway here, but NDA’s Rajneesh Kumar holds a slight edge. Political observers believe vote polarisation has worked to NDA’s benefit in this constituency, where the main fight is between the CPI and BJP.

Bachhwara: Congress candidate Garib Das, who contested as an independent in 2020 and secured nearly 40,000 votes, appears poised for victory this time. Analysts note that the voter tilt towards him is now clearly visible.

Begusarai: Congress leader Amita Bhushan is in a strong position against BJP’s Kundan Kumar. Journalists Pawan Bandhu Sinha, Jitendra Kumar and Vijay Kumar Jha say that local issues, women’s support and NDA’s internal rift have swung the momentum in Congress’ favour.

Cheria Bariarpur: Initially, the Jan Suraj Party had some traction here, but its influence faded as polling neared. Local reporters Rajnesh Sinha, Neeraj Kumar and Akash Kumar now see a decisive win for the RJD, making Mahagathbandhan’s victory almost certain.

Bakhri: CPI’s Suryakant Paswan continues to enjoy strong local backing. Journalists Sanjeev Kumar, Komal Arya and Prashant Kumar note that despite earlier talk of him being an ‘outsider’, public sentiment has consolidated behind the Mahagathbandhan.

Matihani: Known as Begusarai’s “hot seat,” Matihani is witnessing a fierce contest between RJD’s Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh and JD(U)’s Rajkumar Singh. After narrowly losing by just 333 votes in 2020, Bogo Singh is confident of reclaiming the seat this time.

Multiple seats in Begusarai have seen internal resentment within the BJP and JD(U), which may affect NDA’s final tally. In Bachhwara, a “friendly fight” between Congress and CPI, both part of the MGB, was visible, but local arithmetic favours Congress. Dissatisfaction among NDA cadres could impact results in at least two more constituencies.

Overall, with MGB leading on five out of seven seats and NDA trailing with just two, Begusarai seems to be swinging decisively towards the opposition alliance this election.

Key Candidates – Begusarai District

Sahebpur Kamal: Sattanand Sambuddh alias Lalan Yadav (RJD)

Teghra: Rajneesh Kumar (JD(U)), Dayanand Gupta (CPI)

Bachhwara: Surendra Mehta (BJP), Shiv Prakash alias Garib Das (Congress)

Begusarai: Amita Bhushan (Congress), Kundan Kumar (BJP)

Cheria Bariarpur: RJD candidate

Bakhri: Suryakant Paswan (CPI)

Matihani: Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh (RJD), Rajkumar Singh (JD(U))