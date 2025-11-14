Lalu Prasad Yadav Reaches Tejashwi's Home As Early Trends Shows Huge Lead For NDA

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav reached RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's home in Patna as counting of votes is underway. His visit comes as the early trends by the Election Commission show a huge lead for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan trailing in several key seats.

VIDEO | Bihar election results 2025: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches party leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#BiharElections2025 #BiharElectionsWithPTI #BiharResultsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/ysBpwjjJSW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

However, Tejashwi Yadav is leading in the Raghopur constituency, where he contested against BJP's Satish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav has secured 8387 seats so far, according to the EC's trends as to the second round of counting.

As of 10:30 AM, Nitish Kumar's JD (U) is leading in 79 seats, followed by the BJP with 74 seats and RJD at 40. Other parties, such as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Congress, and CPI(ML)(L) are leading on 19, six, and five seats, respectively.