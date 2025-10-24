J&K Rajya Sabha Election: Omar Abdullah Alleges Foul Play, BJP's Extra Votes Under Scrutiny

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday noted that there was "no cross-voting" from any of their four legislators and questioned where the four extra votes of the BJP candidate Satpaul Sharma came from.

His remarks came after the announcement of the Rajya Sabha election results

"All of @JKNC_votes remained intact across the four elections, as witnessed by our election agent who saw each polling slip. There was no cross voting from any of our MLAs so the questions arise - where did the 4 extra votes of the BJP come from? Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes by marking a wrong preference number while voting? Do they have the guts to put their hands up and own up to helping the BJP after promising us their votes? What pressure or inducement helped them make this choice? Let’s see if any of the BJP’s secret team own up to selling their souls!," CM Abdullah said on social media.

The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Friday, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat.

According to the party, senior JKNC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Fellow party members, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, were also declared winners.

In a post on X, the National Conference said, "JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Congratulations!"

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Paul Sharma won with 32 votes, leaving NC's Imran Nabi Dar with 22 votes.

All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir had been vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway. (ANI)

