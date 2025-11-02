BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday alleged that his convoy was attacked by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers during an election roadshow in Dumraon's Buxar. According to Tiwari, the confrontation began when RJD workers attempted to place their party flag on a vehicle in his convoy and escalated dangerously when they met resistance.

He explained that to prevent a violent escalation, his drivers sped away to escape and avoid a situation similar to “what happened in Mokama,” referring to recent unrest in the constituency following the murder of a Jan Suraaj worker during campaigning.

Describing the incident, Tiwari told news agency ANI, “We held a roadshow in Dumraon, Buxar, and I'm shocked at how RJD supporters invaded it... RJD supporters began sloganeering... First, we were hooted at, and then someone tried to install the RJD flag on our vehicle. When we resisted, they tried to crush us and hurled abuse.”

Tiwari condemned the attack, labelling it a blatant crime, and called on the Election Commission, local administration, and leaders of the Mahagathbandhan alliance to take swift action. “We have lodged a complaint and spoken to the SP. A complaint has been forwarded to the Election Commission, and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident,” he emphasised.

'Why Such Thuggery By RJD?'

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tiwari recounted, "Just a short while ago, at the Brahm Baba site in Dumraon Ariyav, when people were welcoming the roadshow with candidate Rahul Singh, some people tried to attack us while chanting RJD slogans. To prevent a confrontation, we sped up the vehicle and left. Why such thuggery by RJD in the campaign?"

Tiwari also confirmed he had informed both the Election Commission and the Buxar district administration about the altercation.

The incident adds to surging tensions ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, with the first phase of voting set for November 6.

In a related development, Janata Dal United’s Mokama candidate Anant Kumar Singh was arrested by Patna Police on Saturday night, along with two associates, in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav during recent campaign violence. All three will be presented before a magistrate.

Mokama is gearing up for a particularly intense contest: Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal counters with Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh. Both contenders hail from the Bhumihaar community, fueling a fierce face-off rooted in political legacy. Bihar votes for its 243-seat Assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be declared on November 14.