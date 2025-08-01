Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Election Commission Publishes Bihar Electoral Rolls After SIR, Check At eci.gov.in

Election Commission Publishes Bihar Electoral Rolls After SIR, Check At eci.gov.in

Bihar's Election Commission released the draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India on Friday published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The voters can check their names on the roll by visiting the official website at eci.gov.in. 

The revised voter list has been published after month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The poll panel has not made available a compiled list but voters can check their name on the EC's website. 

According to the poll panel, there were 7.93 crore registered voters in the state before the SIR began in June. It is yet to be known how many voters are in the just-published draft rolls. 

ALSO READ | Bihar Voter List 2025: Here's How To Check If Your Name Is Included After Latest Revision

With the publication of the draft rolls, the process of "claims and objections" has also kicked off, which could continue till September 1. During this period, voters with complaints of wrongful deletion of names can approach the authorities concerned seeking a remedy. 

The assembly elections in Bihar would be due later this year. 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
