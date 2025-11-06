Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a big claim in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case in Mokama, saying that incarcerated JD(U) leader Anant Singh was framed and that the former was a criminal. Singh's remarks came ahead of the phase 1 voting of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Bihar.

Speaking to ABP News on Thursday, Singh said: "Anant Singh has been framed, as evidenced by the video." adding, “Dularchand Yadav was also a criminal. Why did he attack first?”

The Union Minister also predicted a sweeping return for Nitish Kumar, stating that the NDA will claim victory. “There is a 200 percent chance that Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister,” he asserted.

Spotlighting campaign slogans that have resurfaced in this election, Singh referred to the RJD’s 'bhura baal' catchphrase, saying, “If they win, the RJD will clean up the brown hair.”

Giriraj Singh On Burqa Checks

The JDU leader also intensified debate over security during polling, emphasising that, opposing burqa checking is against the Constitution. "Voters wearing burqas should be thoroughly checked. Bogus voting takes place under the guise of burqas. Earlier, men also used to wear burqas,” he said.

Singh further argued that strict identity checks at polling stations are vital to ensure fair elections, positioning the NDA as prioritising transparent and constitutional procedures.

'NDA Focusing On Development'

Turning to the NDA’s electoral pitch, Singh underscored that the coalition’s agenda is development rather than divisive politics. He said, “The election is about jungle raj versus development. The NDA’s agenda is development. The NDA is contesting the elections on development issues. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar have worked for the upliftment of the poor.”

He added that Nitish Kumar had extended support to the Muslim community, “He fenced the graveyard and gave jobs to Urdu teachers, whereas during Lalu’s rule they were lathi-charged. A Muslim who cannot be with Nitish Kumar cannot be with anyone.”

A total of 1,314 candidates are competing in the first phase of polling wherein ballots are being cast across 121 seats in 18 districts. Giriraj Singh himself participated in the process, urging voters to make their voices heard. The final results will be declared on November 14.