Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Dularchand Was A Criminal': Giriraj Singh Alleges JDU's Anant Singh Framed In Mokama Murder Case

'Dularchand Was A Criminal': Giriraj Singh Alleges JDU's Anant Singh Framed In Mokama Murder Case

The Union Minister also predicted a sweeping return for Nitish Kumar, stating that the NDA will claim victory and that there is a "200 percent chance that Nitish Kumar will become the CM.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Minister Giriraj Singh made a big claim in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case in Mokama, saying that incarcerated JD(U) leader Anant Singh was framed and that the former was a criminal. Singh's remarks came ahead of the phase 1 voting of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Bihar. 

Speaking to ABP News on Thursday, Singh said: "Anant Singh has been framed, as evidenced by the video." adding, “Dularchand Yadav was also a criminal. Why did he attack first?”

The Union Minister also predicted a sweeping return for Nitish Kumar, stating that the NDA will claim victory. “There is a 200 percent chance that Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister,” he asserted.

Spotlighting campaign slogans that have resurfaced in this election, Singh referred to the RJD’s 'bhura baal' catchphrase, saying, “If they win, the RJD will clean up the brown hair.”

Giriraj Singh On Burqa Checks 

The JDU leader also intensified debate over security during polling, emphasising that, opposing burqa checking is against the Constitution. "Voters wearing burqas should be thoroughly checked. Bogus voting takes place under the guise of burqas. Earlier, men also used to wear burqas,” he said.

Singh further argued that strict identity checks at polling stations are vital to ensure fair elections, positioning the NDA as prioritising transparent and constitutional procedures.

'NDA Focusing On Development'

Turning to the NDA’s electoral pitch, Singh underscored that the coalition’s agenda is development rather than divisive politics. He said, “The election is about jungle raj versus development. The NDA’s agenda is development. The NDA is contesting the elections on development issues. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar have worked for the upliftment of the poor.”

He added that Nitish Kumar had extended support to the Muslim community, “He fenced the graveyard and gave jobs to Urdu teachers, whereas during Lalu’s rule they were lathi-charged. A Muslim who cannot be with Nitish Kumar cannot be with anyone.”

A total of 1,314 candidates are competing in the first phase of polling wherein ballots are being cast across 121 seats in 18 districts. Giriraj Singh himself participated in the process, urging voters to make their voices heard. The final results will be declared on November 14.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA Giriraj Singh BJP Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Elections Phase 1 Begins: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, Ministers In Fray As 121 Seats Go To Polls
Bihar Elections Phase 1 Begins: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, Ministers In Fray As 121 Seats Go To Polls
India
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
Cities
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Winter Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
Smog Chokes Delhi Again As Winter Cold Intensifies, AQI Hits Dangerous Levels
India
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget