Don-Turned-JDU Leader Anant Singh Owns Rs 37 Crore Assets, Faces 28 Cases

Don-Turned-JDU Leader Anant Singh Owns Rs 37 Crore Assets, Faces 28 Cases

Singh’s wife, Neelam Devi, who had won the Mokama seat on an RJD ticket in the 2020 polls, shifted her support to the NDA government in the state.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna: Don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', who filed his nomination papers as a JD(U) candidate from the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, declared that he owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 37.88 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.

Singh submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday to the Election Commission, before the JD(U) officially announced its candidate list for the upcoming assembly polls.

According to party sources, he filed the papers after receiving the JD(U) symbol from its top leadership.

Singh’s wife, Neelam Devi, who had won the Mokama seat on an RJD ticket in the 2020 polls, shifted her support to the NDA government in the state.

His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 62.72 crore.

Mokama will go for polls in the first phase on November 6.

In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with the nomination papers, Singh declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 26.66 crore and immovable ones worth Rs 11.22 crore.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 13.07 crore and Rs 49.65 crore of immovable properties.

According to the affidavit, Singh, a five-time MLA from Mokama, has Rs 15.61 lakh in cash, while his wife has Rs 34.60 lakh.

Singh has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh.

Neelam also has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 76.61 lakh.

As per the affidavit, Sigh's movable assets also include three luxury SUV cars worth Rs 3.23 crore, and his wife also owns three luxury cars worth Rs 77.62 lakh.

Besides, his other assets include horses and cows.

Singh is also facing 28 criminal cases against him, according to the affidavit.

Irrespective of the party affiliation, Singh’s family has been winning the seat since 1990, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival "bahubali".

Singh gave the mantle to his wife Neelam in 2022, when his conviction in a UAPA case led to his disqualification from the assembly.

He was recently acquitted by the Patna High Court.

Singh made it clear that he can no longer entrust his spouse with guarding the family fortress.

The RJD vowed to make things difficult for 'Chhote Sarkar', as Singh is known in Mokama, by backing whoever promises the toughest challenge.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
