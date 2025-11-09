Setback For AAP As 7-Time MLA Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party Ahead Of MCD Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming Delhi MCD bypolls as former MLA Shoaib Iqbal announced his resignation from the party. Iqbal, whose son Aale Iqbal is currently an AAP MLA, reportedly quit after the party declared a candidate for the local ward without consulting him or his son.

Sources close to Iqbal said he was upset with the decision and accused the party of ignoring local leaders. He decided to step down, citing growing dissatisfaction with AAP’s internal policies and functioning. "Today, I resign from all positions and primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. In all my dealings with them, I found them unsatisfactory, and they have failed to serve the people of Delhi effectively,” Iqbal said.

"Frustrated with their ideology, principles, and policies, I have submitted my resignation...," he added.

A seven-time MLA from Delhi’s Matia Mahal constituency, Shoaib Iqbal had won the 2020 Assembly elections on an AAP ticket. For the 2025 elections, the party fielded his son, Aale Iqbal, who also secured a victory. However, Iqbal said AAP’s handling of the MCD bypoll candidate selection had deeply disappointed local workers and supporters.

AAP on Sunday (November 9) released a list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, scheduled for November 30, 2025. The nomination process began on November 3, with the last date for filing papers set for December 10. The results will be announced on December 3.