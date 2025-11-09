Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025BJP Announces Candidates For MCD Bypolls, Majority Women

BJP Announces Candidates For MCD Bypolls, Majority Women

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in a victory based on merit and past performance. The AAP, which held 3 wards, also announced candidates.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced the list of its 12 candidates, eight of them women, for the MCD bypolls due later this month.

Monday is the last date for filing nominations.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva announced the names of party candidates, including Jaipal Singh Saral (Mundka), Anita Jain (Shalimar Bagh B), Veena Asija (Ashok Vihar), Suman Kumar Gupta (Chandni Chowk), Sunil Sharma (Chandni Mahal), Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat (Dwarka B), Rekha Rani (Dhichaon Kalan), Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

The MCD bypolls, to be conducted on November 30, hold much significance for the BJP as nine out of the 12 wards belonged to it.

While Shalimar Bagh B was earlier held by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Dwarka B was represented by BJP's West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Sachdeva expressed confidence in the party's comfortable victory as the candidates were selected after a thorough discussion.

"We have ensured that candidates are selected on merit and winnability. On the basis of our work at the Centre, Delhi, and MCD, we will win with a one-sided wave," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which lost power in the Assembly elections held in February this year, also announced its candidates earlier in the day. The party held three of the 12 wards where bypolls are being held.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10. The scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

The AAP won the elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2022. However, it lost power to the BJP over time mainly due to its councilors resigning or switching over to the saffron party. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Delhi News BJP MCD Election News
