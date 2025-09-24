Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government during the meeting in Patna, accusing it of "systematically dismantling democratic institutions and constitutional values."

The CWC alleged that the Centre has weakened the Election Commission and other institutions, and investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED are being used to pursue personal vendettas.

"The Congress Working Committee observes that the BJP-RSS's relentless attacks on the Constitution and the Republic have continued unabated. The Parliament has been undermined, and even Constitutional offices have not been spared. The Election Commission of India, long the cornerstone of our vibrant democracy, has been turned into a servile mouthpiece for the government," the CWC said in its resolution.

"The CBI and ED have been reduced to blunt instruments of political vendetta, deployed against anyone who challenges Modi's rule. Every institution of democracy and justice has been diminished, with the state becoming subservient to the interests of the ruling party and its RSS allies," it added.

The CWC also raised the issue of alleged widespread electoral irregularities in Bihar, which have undermined democracy. It also accused the BJP of depriving the backward classes, minorities, and the poor, hailing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which serves the purpose of "defending constitutional rights".

"The revelation of large-scale Vote Chori and irregularities in our electoral rolls has shaken public belief in the very foundations of our democracy. The CWC resolved to salute Rahul Gandhi for boldly exposing the shameless Vote Chori and bravely fighting these brazen attempts to subvert democracy. This exposes the systematic and deliberate conspiracy used to manufacture an elected majority for the BJP. A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. It is not based on public trust but on deceit. The "Voter Adhikar Yatra" led by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is a firm pledge that the Congress Party will never give up the fight for those who have been inhumanely treated, exploited, oppressed and marginalised by the BJP," the resolution added.

"The CWC reiterates its dire apprehension regarding the "Special Intensive Revision" in Bihar as yet another dirty trick from the BJP's toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls and cling to power. Their aim is clear: to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities - the very people who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar. Once their votes are taken away, they will also be deprived of their other rights - ration, housing, water, pension, healthcare facilities and even dignity," it added.

Further, the CWC expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flooding, cloudbursts and torrential rains in several states.

"The CWC expresses profound grief at the loss of lives in the unprecedented rains, cloudbursts, and floods that have ravaged Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and several other parts of the country. These disasters are a grim reminder of the ecological crisis unfolding before us and must serve as a wake-up call that compels us to move towards more sustainable and environmentally responsible models of development. The scale of destruction caused by these floods has been staggering. Thousands of crores worth of infrastructure, livestock, and agricultural and horticultural produce have been wiped out, plunging already vulnerable communities into even greater distress. At such a moment of crisis, the Modi government has denied these states the legitimate assistance they desperately need," it said.

Accusing the ruling government of "communal polarisation", the CWC alleged that the BJP is deliberately creating "hateful campaign material and engaging in the worst kind of rumour-mongering to demonise minorities."

"Dalits and Adivasis continue to face rampant and escalating violence and systemic discrimination. Shameful attempts have been made at the highest levels of government to mainstream the RSS, an organisation which has consistently proved its lack of allegiance to the Indian Constitution. After presiding over the collapse of state and society in Manipur for over two and a half years, the Prime Minister finally visited the state - but again failed to summon the moral courage to meaningfully engage with the people, giving them no more than five hours of his time. The Union Government's silence, inaction, and complicity have created a climate where perpetrators of hate and violence are emboldened," the party adopted in its resolution.

The CWC also expressed sorrow over the untimely and tragic demise of Assam's singing sensation, Zubeen Garg, and extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to his grieving family and devoted audience.

Further, targeting the BJP government over the "collapse of India's foreign policy", the CWC highlighted US President Trump's continued claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan with the help of trade. It also mentioned the recent action of the US government on the H1B visa policy, after which, there will now be a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a sharp increase from the previous level of about USD 1,500.

"The CWC is profoundly worried by the collapse of India's foreign policy. Successive governments since independence have closely guarded our country's strategic autonomy, which is now being squandered as the government mindlessly oscillates between appeasing the US and tilting towards China. President Trump continues to claim that he used trade with the US as a bargaining chip to coerce India into abruptly halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025 - a claim that the Modi Government has refused to address with honesty. Despite the bargain, however, President Trump announced steep tariffs on Indian exports to the US-wreaking havoc on key industries that employ million of our worker. The Government allowed the humiliation of hundreds of Indians as they were handcuffed, put on military aircraft and deported back to India by the USA. Shortly after, President Trump urged American technology companies like Google, Microsoft, and Apple to stop hiring Indians. And now, lakhs of Indian citizens find their future in the US at risk because of the Trump administration's hostile changes to the H1B visa policy," the CWC said in its meeting.

"The recent unrest in Nepal, the ongoing state of turbulence in our neighbourhood and the strategic alignment of our traditional allies like Maldives, Myanmar, Srilanka, and Bangladesh towards China also spell disaster for our national interests. Prime Minister Modi's "huglomacy" has backfired: far from boosting India's standing, it has left India diplomatically isolated and unable to secure its national interests," the CWC said.

Raising concerns over the Gaza situation, the CWC expressed "profound distress" over the ongoing "genocide" of innocent civilians.

"India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the postcolonial world - it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint," it said.

