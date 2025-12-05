Shinde Sena Draws Red Line On BMC Polls: 'Mayor Will Be Ours If No Mahayuti Contests Elections'

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Saturday said that the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be from the alliance that secures more seats. If the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti wins more seats, their candidate will become the mayor, he said, adding that if his faction wins more seats, it will stake a claim to the post.

He underlined that winning Mumbai would require a united Mahayuti and warned that the fallout from past developments in municipal bodies had hurt them earlier and could benefit the Maha Vikas Aghadi this time. Gaikwad said leaders of both parties would take care to prevent that outcome, but made it clear that if the Mahayuti does not materialise, his party will put forward its own mayor.

'To Win Mumbai, Mahayuti Is Necessary'

Reiterating his stand, Gaikwad said that the Mahayuti must come together to win Mumbai. He again pointed out that earlier political developments in municipal corporations had gone against them and could advantage the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Since the BJP is likely to contest more seats, they can firmly claim that the mayor will be from their side, he said. However, he repeated that if there is no alliance, his party will ensure its own mayor.

“All Parties Being Run by Devendra Fadnavis Is Completely False”

Reacting to BJP leader and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s remark that Devendra Fadnavis decides how other parties in Maharashtra function, Gaikwad dismissed the statement as false. He said Lodha’s comments reflected his personal opinion and asserted that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) works under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and follows its own agenda. Gaikwad added that it was because of their political “revolution” that the BJP and the Mahayuti are in power today. He said there was no truth in the claim that all parties are run by Fadnavis.

“People Share a Deep Emotional Bond With Trees”

On the issue of cutting large trees for the Kumbh Mela, Gaikwad said many people have deep emotional and devotional ties with trees and that such sentiments must be considered. He warned that development at the cost of forests is leading to environmental degradation and has created the problem of global warming. Emphasising that environmental risks are increasing, Gaikwad said the Shiv Sena stands with the people on this issue.