Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Bihar Results 2025: 4 Hours Into Vote Counting, Here's How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fare

Bihar Results 2025: 4 Hours Into Vote Counting, Here's How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fare

As the NDA crossed the halfway mark of 122 in leads as per the Election Commission of India, prominent hoardings with slogans "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar" surfaced near the CM residence in Patna.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As counting continues in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, early trends, four hours into vote counting, indicate a rather clear win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the Mahagathbandhan falling flat on its claims.

According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 12 PM, the BJP is currently leading on 87 seats, while its coalition partners, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are ahead on 76, 4, and 3, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV is ahead on 22 seats. Together, this gives the NDA a combined lead of 168 seats out of the total 243 seats. 

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a key partner of the Mahagathbandhan, is leading on 34 seats; the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI(ML)(L)) and CPI are ahead on one seat each, while the Indian National Congress (INC) is ahead on 6 seats.

As the NDA crossed the halfway mark of 122 in leads as per the Election Commission of India, prominent hoardings with slogans "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar" surfaced near the Chief Minister's residence in Patna.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly election was widely viewed as a crucial test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yet, for more than two decades, he has consistently shaped the state’s political landscape around himself during every electoral cycle.

Frequently criticised by opponents as a “paltu ram” for his shifting alliances, Nitish has nonetheless maintained a firm grip on his core support base. His enduring appeal is largely attributed to his emphasis on visible development work and policies aimed at broad-based, inclusive growth.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan NDA BJP Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
India To Get Data Protection Board: Here's How DPDP Rules Shake Things Up
Cities
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Delhi Blast Bomber Dr Umar's Pulwama Home Demolished
Cities
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Class 6 Student In Thane Dies After Fall From High-Rise; Police Cite Exam Stress
Bihar
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Anta Bypoll Results: Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya Tops, BJP Slips To Third Place
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Sweeps State As Nitish Kumar Leads Decisive Mandate For Stability
Bihar Election Result 2025: JDU Celebrations Surge As NDA Maintains Strong Lead Across The State
Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Slams RJD As NDA’s Historic Victory Signals End Of ‘Jungle Raj’
Breaking: NDA Surges Past 140 Seats as Early Trends Boost JDU’s Momentum
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Holds 189 As Nitish–Modi Wave Secures Clear Mandate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget