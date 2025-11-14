Bihar Results 2025: 4 Hours Into Vote Counting, Here's How NDA, Mahagathbandhan Fare

As counting continues in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, early trends, four hours into vote counting, indicate a rather clear win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the Mahagathbandhan falling flat on its claims.

According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 12 PM, the BJP is currently leading on 87 seats, while its coalition partners, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are ahead on 76, 4, and 3, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - LJPRV is ahead on 22 seats. Together, this gives the NDA a combined lead of 168 seats out of the total 243 seats.



Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a key partner of the Mahagathbandhan, is leading on 34 seats; the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI(ML)(L)) and CPI are ahead on one seat each, while the Indian National Congress (INC) is ahead on 6 seats.

As the NDA crossed the halfway mark of 122 in leads as per the Election Commission of India, prominent hoardings with slogans "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar" surfaced near the Chief Minister's residence in Patna.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly election was widely viewed as a crucial test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yet, for more than two decades, he has consistently shaped the state’s political landscape around himself during every electoral cycle.

Frequently criticised by opponents as a “paltu ram” for his shifting alliances, Nitish has nonetheless maintained a firm grip on his core support base. His enduring appeal is largely attributed to his emphasis on visible development work and policies aimed at broad-based, inclusive growth.