Bihar Elections 2025: The much-awaited high-stakes battle of the year is all set to take place on Thursday with first phase of voting for the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. Votes will be polled for 121 seats in the first phase across 18 districts in the state.

The voting on Thursday will be held in districts including capital city Patna (14), Bhojpur (7), Buxar (4), Gopalganj (6), Siwan (8), Saran (10), Muzaffaropur (11), Vaishali (8), Darbhanga (10), Samastipur (10), Madhepura (4), Saharsa (4), Khagaria (7), Munger (3), Lakisarai (2), Shekhpura (2), Nalanda (7), and Begaurai (7).

A total of 3.75 crore voters will seal the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including big names like INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

Yadav, who aims to score a hat-trick from the Raghopur seat will face Satish Kumar of the BJP, who had defeated his mother Rabri Devi in 2010 while contesting on a JD(U) symbol.

All eyes will also be on Prashant Kishor's Jan Swaraaj Party, which will make its electoral debut in this assembly polls. While a high-voltage drama was being awaited with Kishor expected to contest from this seat, however, he fielded a less fancied candidate Chanchal Singh.

Bihar Elections Phase 1 Voting: In Numbers

Authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the polling process remains free, fair, and peaceful.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m., though the closing time will be 5 p.m. in certain areas due to security concerns.

The revised timing applies to Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 polling booths in the Suryagarha Assembly segment.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates will be determined by over 3.75 crore voters.

The contest includes 122 women candidates and one transgender candidate, Priti Kinnar, representing the Jan Suraj Party from the Bhorey constituency in Gopalganj district.

Within the NDA alliance, the JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, the BJP is contesting 48, LJP (Ram Vilas) has 14, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha is contesting 2 seats.

On the Mahagathbandhan side, the RJD has fielded 73 candidates, followed by 24 from Congress and 14 from the CPI(ML) in this first phase.

Bihar Elections Phase 1 Voting: Key Seats, Candidates