Chirag Paswan Calls On Nitish Kumar, Confirms Discussions On Forming Govt In Bihar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday reaffirmed the strength of the NDA alliance in Bihar, stating that leaders of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to congratulate him on the coalition’s sweeping victory and to initiate discussions on the formation of the new state government.

Chirag Paswan Meets Nitish Kumar

Taking to X, Chirag said, "After the Bihar Assembly Election results today, met with the Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar Ji and extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to him for the NDA's resounding majority."

Chirag Paswan told reporters that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had led the entire campaign with remarkable strength. Paswan noted that the Opposition had repeatedly made personal attacks on Kumar, including comments about his health, but Kumar had demonstrated that the more he was attacked, the stronger he emerged.

He said, as per ANI, "When the so-called youth leaders of Bihar remained in their rooms because of inclement weather and gave speeches on their phones, my CM was going out for campaigning. He showed his capability. Opposition tried to build false narratives, made personal comments on my PM but it made our alliance even stronger. Bihar and Biharis are known for dignity, for their culture. Biharis have never accepted such crude language..."





Paswan dismissed the Opposition’s claims of internal disagreements within the NDA, accusing the RJD and Congress of deliberately circulating a “false narrative” about alleged strains between LJP(RV) and the JD(U). He said the meeting with the Chief Minister was evidence of the alliance’s cohesion and its unified approach as the NDA moves towards establishing its next government.

“The representatives of LJP(RV) met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and discussed government formation in the state,” Paswan said, stressing that the interaction underscored the partnership’s shared goals.

