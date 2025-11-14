Congress Or VIP? Parties With Lowest Seat Tally In NDA & Mahagathbandhan In Early Trends

Early trends from the Bihar Assembly election results indicate that smaller allies in both alliances are lagging behind, with only a few managing to open their accounts.

In the Mahagathbandhan, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which contested 15 seats, has not secured any lead so far. The Left parties, which contested a combined 33 seats (CPI-9, CPI(M)-4, CPI(ML)-20), together show leads in only two seats, placing them among the lowest performers. The Congress, contesting 61 seats, is ahead in just 4 constituencies, while the RJD leads the bloc with 66 seats.

How Are NDA Parties Performing?

Within the NDA, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), both contesting 6 seats each, are among the lowest performers, with one lead each. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which fielded candidates in 29 seats, is leading in 5. The BJP and JD(U) remain the strongest in the alliance with 68 and 63 leads respectively.

These early numbers highlight a clear pattern: smaller allies in both camps are struggling, while the larger parties continue to dominate the tally.

In a significant early boost for the ruling coalition, the BJP–JDU-led NDA has crossed the majority mark in initial counting trends for the Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance is currently leading on 172 seats.

The surge has given the NDA an early edge in what was expected to be a tightly contested battle against the Mahagathbandhan. Several constituencies remain closely fought, and the numbers may shift as counting progresses, but the early trends indicate strong momentum for the BJP–JDU combine.