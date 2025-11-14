Tejashwi Yadav Leads In RJD Stronghold Raghopur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading against BJP’s Satish Kumar in the Raghopur Assembly constituency, one of Bihar’s most politically significant seats.

Raghopur, located in Vaishali district, has long been considered an RJD bastion, having elected two former chief ministers, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who has served as deputy chief minister in previous governments.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Tejashwi secured 97,404 votes, defeating BJP’s Satish Kumar by a margin of 38,174 votes. The constituency, numbered 128, falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat and holds no reservation status.

This year’s contest once again features a direct fight between RJD and BJP, with Raghopur emerging as one of the most-watched seats in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

The broader electoral battle in Bihar is being fought between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM, and RLM, and the opposition INDIA bloc, led by RJD in alliance with the Congress, CPI(M–L) Liberation, CPI, CPI(M), and VIP. The Jan Suraaj Party is also contesting select constituencies.

As counting continues, all eyes remain on Raghopur, where Tejashwi Yadav’s lead underscores RJD’s enduring influence in its traditional stronghold.