HomeNewsIndia'Victory Of Gyanesh Kumar': Opposition Cries Foul Over 'Irregularities' As NDA Set To Sweep Bihar

Bihar Election Result 2025: Opposition leaders cited irregularities, questioned the results and alleged violations of MCC, voter roll tampering and discrepancies in voter lists, calling for probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Democratic Alliance stormed to a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the 243-member House and inching toward the 200-seat threshold. Celebrations erupted within the BJP, JD(U) and their allies as the numbers confirmed a sweeping mandate in their favour, while opposition parties sharply contested the legitimacy of the outcome.

Opposition Cries Foul Over ‘Irregularities’ In Bihar Elections 

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant drew parallels between Bihar and the recent political developments in Maharashtra, arguing that the results resembled a pattern rather than a genuine groundswell of support. Sawant claimed that despite an energetic campaign by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition was unable to translate its efforts into votes, with Tejashwi trailing in his constituency. Sawant said, as per ANI, "I don't know how it has gone into the vent. Today I heard that Tejashwi Yadav is lagging behind right now. That shows it is not the victory of the BJP; it is the victory of Gyanesh Kumar..."

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi called for the opposition to convene and assess the situation collectively. He asserted that repeated victories for the same formation despite visible public dissatisfaction signalled that “something is wrong” within the system. His party colleague Awadhesh Prasad went a step further, alleging that the ruling party violated the Model Code of Conduct by depositing money into women’s accounts just before voting. He also accused authorities of tampering with voter rolls under the SIR system, characterising the verdict as a “loot of democracy” and faulting the Election Commission for failing to intervene.

 

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya joined the chorus of criticism, dismissing the mandate as “unnatural” and contrary to Bihar’s political mood. Questioning how a government in power for two decades could replicate its 2010 success, he pointed to discrepancies in the state’s electoral rolls.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
