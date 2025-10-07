Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Forms Poll Team As NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up, LJP(R) Eyes Key Seats

Bihar Election 2025: Chirag Paswan Forms Poll Team As NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up, LJP(R) Eyes Key Seats

Bihar elections: LJP(R) appointed Arun Bharti as Election Incharge and Raju Tiwary as co-in-charge. NDA seat-sharing talks are ongoing, with LJP(R) reportedly demanding 45-54 seats, while BJP offers 20-25.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday announced major appointments to lead the party’s election preparations, even as seat-sharing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gain momentum.

LJP(R) Appoints Election Team for Bihar Polls

Arun Bharti, LJP(R) MP, has been named the Election Incharge for Bihar, while Raju Tiwary, the State President of the party, will serve as Co-In-Charge. The appointments come at a crucial time as alliances finalise strategies for the two-phase Assembly elections.

Union Education Minister and Bihar BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP’s Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde and state minister Mangal Pandey, held a meeting with Chirag Paswan in New Delhi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. The leaders reportedly discussed the seat-sharing formula and the overall election strategy.

Earlier, on October 4 and 5, Pradhan had visited Patna to review the BJP’s preparations, where an 18-member election committee met to evaluate the performance of current MLAs and assess potential candidates. The meeting also emphasised greater representation for women and youth in ticket distribution.

Seat-Sharing Stalemate: LJP(R) Pushes for More Seats

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the NDA’s final seat-sharing announcement is expected within the next two to three days. After Sunday’s alliance meeting in Patna, Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde travelled to Delhi for detailed discussions with Chirag Paswan to understand his demands.

According to HT sources, the LJP(R) party is seeking to contest 45 to 54 seats, while the BJP is inclined to allocate 20 to 25. Chirag has also demanded at least two Assembly constituencies in each of the five Lok Sabha seats his party had won previously.

The BJP leaders assured him that the matter would be discussed internally before giving a formal response. Another meeting between Chirag Paswan and senior BJP leaders is expected soon to reach a final agreement, HT's report stated.

Key Constituencies, Other Alliance Demands

According to the report, LJP(R) insiders revealed that Chirag has requested the Brahmapur and Govindganj seats for his close aides. The Brahmapur seat, which was previously allotted to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in 2020, is being sought for Hulas Pandey, the party’s Parliamentary Board Chairman. Pandey had finished second that year with 30,035 votes, while the RJD secured victory and the NDA-backed VIP candidate came third.

Similarly, Chirag wants Govindganj for his state president Raju Tiwary, who had contested from the same constituency in 2020 and stood third with 31,300 votes. The seat is currently held by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha–Secular (HAM-S) leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also placed his demand for 15 seats. “Every regional party has its aspirations to become a state party,” Manjhi told reporters. However, sources indicate that the BJP has so far offered 10 seats to his party and identified seven of them.

Bihar Election 2025

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with counting on November 14.

The final electoral roll shows 7.42 crore voters, compared to 7.89 crore as of June 24. The Commission noted that around 65 lakh names were deleted from the draft list, bringing the number of electors to 7.24 crore as of August 1, 2025.

As campaigning heats up, the NDA faces a strong challenge from the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, along with the Congress, CPI (ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party. Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj is also set to make its debut in this election.

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chirag Paswan Bihar Election NDA BJP Delhi LJP-R Bihar Election 2025 LJP RV
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
News
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Details Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget