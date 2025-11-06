Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy Samrat Choudhary Cast Vote In Phase 1 Polling: WATCH

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in the first phase of the Assembly elections in the state today. After voting, the NDA leader walked out, showing his inked finger. The Bihar CM cast his vote at the Manju Sinha Project Girls' Higher Secondary School in Bakhtiarpur.

#WATCH | Bakhtiyarpur, Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase of #BiharElections2025. pic.twitter.com/QeXWHKsUhx — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Bihar Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Tarapur, Samrat Choudhary also cast his vote in Munger. After voting, Choudhary urged voters to cast ballots "in large numbers to vote and ensure that Bihar's progress continues."

He also expressed confidence that the ruling NDA government will be elected to power once again, saying "Nitish Kumar ji is our 'mukhiya' and he will continue to be."

#WATCH | Munger, Bihar: After casting his vote for the first phase of #BiharElection2025, Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Tarapur seat, Samrat Chaudhary, says, "NDA is coming to power with a thumping majority... In Bihar, a good government should be formed, and the work done by… pic.twitter.com/CRcL0lVy5e — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar elections is underway. Polling began at 7 AM across 121 seats, and a 13.13% turnout has been recorded so far as of 9 AM.

Saharsa recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 15.27, followed by Begusarai (14.6) and Muzaffarpur (14.38).

Several senior leaders, including RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, were among those who cast their votes early.