Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face

After weeks of tussle over seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been chosen as the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who formally made the announcement during a joint press conference of alliance partners in Patna, said the decision was unanimous among the allies. He described Tejashwi as “young” and “committed to Bihar’s future.”

“Our leader is Tejashwi Yadav,” Gehlot declared, before taking a swipe at the BJP. “I want to ask Amit Shah, our Chief Ministerial face is clear. Who is theirs?”

The senior Congress leader also revealed that Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has been chosen as one of the alliance’s Deputy Chief Minister candidates. “More deputies may be announced later,” he added.

Gehlot's Meeting With Lalu

Gehlot on Wednesday reached Patna to hold talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in what is seen as an effort by the Congress high command to ease tensions within the INDIA bloc ahead of the Bihar elections.

Gehlot, accompanied by AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met Lalu Prasad at his residence on 10, Circular Road, before heading to Tejashwi Yadav’s home at 1, Polo Road, for further discussions.

‘Alliance Intact, Only Friendly Contests’

Speaking after the meeting, Gehlot dismissed speculation of serious rifts within the opposition alliance. “I had a good conversation with Lalu ji. There’s a perception that the INDIA bloc is breaking apart in Bihar, that’s not true. If there’s a friendly fight on five or ten of the 243 seats, it’s not a major issue. We’re united in our fight against the NDA,” he said, adding that a joint press conference would be held soon to clarify matters.

While RJD and Congress candidates are facing each other on five seats, the Congress is also contesting against the CPI, another alliance partner, on three constituencies.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister took a swipe at the NDA, saying its internal issues are being overlooked. “All five NDA partners announced their seat-sharing deal without drama, but they’re actually facing deeper crises. The media just doesn’t highlight it because of bias towards the BJP-led coalition,” Gehlot alleged.