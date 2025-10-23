Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face

Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday reached Patna to hold talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After weeks of tussle over seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been chosen as the chief ministerial candidate of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who formally made the announcement during a joint press conference of alliance partners in Patna, said the decision was unanimous among the allies. He described Tejashwi as “young” and “committed to Bihar’s future.”

“Our leader is Tejashwi Yadav,” Gehlot declared, before taking a swipe at the BJP. “I want to ask Amit Shah, our Chief Ministerial face is clear. Who is theirs?”

The senior Congress leader also revealed that Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has been chosen as one of the alliance’s Deputy Chief Minister candidates. “More deputies may be announced later,” he added.

Gehlot's Meeting With Lalu

Gehlot on Wednesday reached Patna to hold talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in what is seen as an effort by the Congress high command to ease tensions within the INDIA bloc ahead of the Bihar elections.

Gehlot, accompanied by AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, met Lalu Prasad at his residence on 10, Circular Road, before heading to Tejashwi Yadav’s home at 1, Polo Road, for further discussions. 

‘Alliance Intact, Only Friendly Contests’

Speaking after the meeting, Gehlot dismissed speculation of serious rifts within the opposition alliance. “I had a good conversation with Lalu ji. There’s a perception that the INDIA bloc is breaking apart in Bihar, that’s not true. If there’s a friendly fight on five or ten of the 243 seats, it’s not a major issue. We’re united in our fight against the NDA,” he said, adding that a joint press conference would be held soon to clarify matters.

While RJD and Congress candidates are facing each other on five seats, the Congress is also contesting against the CPI, another alliance partner, on three constituencies.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister took a swipe at the NDA, saying its internal issues are being overlooked. “All five NDA partners announced their seat-sharing deal without drama, but they’re actually facing deeper crises. The media just doesn’t highlight it because of bias towards the BJP-led coalition,” Gehlot alleged.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Polls Tejashwi Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav Mahagathbandhan CM Face
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget