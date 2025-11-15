Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 6 Congress Leaders Who Won Despite The NDA Tsunami

Bihar 2025 elections see an NDA tsunami with 206/243 seats; BJP leads. Congress wins only six seats, struggling to make a mark amid the ruling coalition’s overwhelming victory.

By : Garvit Parashar | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections have delivered a resounding victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), confirming its return to power in a stunning landslide. While exit polls had already hinted at a ruling coalition triumph, the scale of the NDA’s win left political observers astounded. Securing 206 out of 243 seats, the alliance didn’t just win—it dominated, surpassing all pre-election predictions.

BJP Emerges as the Single Largest Party

The BJP led the charge, emerging as the single largest party with 89 seats. Its ally, JD(U), helmed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claimed 85 seats. Other NDA constituents also made notable gains: Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) captured five, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha secured four seats. Among the prominent winners were Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, as well as ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, and Sanjay Saraogi. BJP’s Maithili Thakur also clinched victory, adding to the party’s impressive tally.

Congress Struggles to Make an Impact

Despite the NDA’s sweeping success, the Congress party managed to secure only six seats out of 61 candidates. Here’s a look at the victorious Congress leaders:

  • Surendra Prasad – Valmiki Nagar: 1,07,730 votes, margin 1,675
  • Abhishek Ranjan – Chanpatia: 87,538 votes, margin 602
  • Manoj Bishwas – Forbesganj: 1,20,114 votes, margin 221
  • Abidur Rahman – Araria: 91,529 votes, margin 12,741
  • Md Qamrul Hoda – Kishanganj: 89,669 votes, margin 12,794
  • Manohar Prasad Singh – Manihari: 1,14,754 votes, margin 15,168

Several other Congress candidates lost by razor-thin margins, some as small as 30 or 178 votes, highlighting the uphill battle for the party in Bihar.

Political Debut of Shivdeep W Lande Falls Short

The elections also marked the political debut of former IPS officer Shivdeep W Lande, often hailed as Bihar’s “Singham” for his fearless policing. Contesting as an Independent from Araria and Jamalpur, Lande failed to secure victory in either constituency, despite significant media attention and public interest surrounding his entry into politics.

The Road Ahead for Opposition Parties

While BJP celebrated a near-clean sweep, the results raise questions about Congress’ relevance in Bihar’s political landscape. With only six winners, the party faces the challenge of redefining its strategy in a state now firmly dominated by the NDA.

About the author Garvit Parashar

Garvit Parashar writes on a wide range of topics, including national affairs, cricket, politics, and social issues. A passionate follower of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Lionel Messi, Garvit spends his free time hiking and travelling.
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 NDA Landslide BJP Victory Bihar
