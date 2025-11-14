Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Big Boost For Chirag Paswan As LJP Leaps From 1 Seat In 2020 To 10 In Bihar Polls 2025, EC Data Shows

Big Boost For Chirag Paswan As LJP Leaps From 1 Seat In 2020 To 10 In Bihar Polls 2025, EC Data Shows

The seats where LJP is leading is Govindganj, Darauli, Mahua, Bochahan, Nathnagar, Bakhtiarpur, Fatuha, Bodh Gaya, Gobindpur, and Shergahti.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to make a massive comeback in the Bihar Assembly elections this year as his party is leading on 10 seats, according to the data on Election Commission's website.

This is a huge leap from the previous Bihar elections in 2020, where the LJP (RV) managed to win only one seat of the 137 seats it fought. Yet the party still succeeded in cutting into Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) vote share, dragging the latter down from 71 seats in 2015 to just 43.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Chirag Paswan Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025 LJP RV
