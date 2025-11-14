Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to make a massive comeback in the Bihar Assembly elections this year as his party is leading on 10 seats, according to the data on Election Commission's website.

This is a huge leap from the previous Bihar elections in 2020, where the LJP (RV) managed to win only one seat of the 137 seats it fought. Yet the party still succeeded in cutting into Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) vote share, dragging the latter down from 71 seats in 2015 to just 43.

The seats where LJP is leading is Govindganj, Darauli, Mahua, Bochahan, Nathnagar, Bakhtiarpur, Fatuha, Bodh Gaya, Gobindpur, and Shergahti.