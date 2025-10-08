Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh Gets Y-Category Security Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh Gets Y-Category Security Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

During this period, CRPF commandos will be deployed to ensure Pawan Singh’s security.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh a Y-category security cover ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections. The Home Ministry provided the protection based on the Threat Perception Report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). During this period, CRPF commandos will be deployed to ensure Pawan Singh’s security.

Singhi is likely to make a re-entry into the BJP, giving a significant boost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, particularly in the Shahabad and Magadh regions.

Pawan Singh's Re-Entry Into Bihar BJP

Upendra Kushwaha, who played a key role in facilitating Singh’s expected return, recalled that the two had contested against each other in the last Lok Sabha elections from Karakat, where both were defeated by CPI-ML candidate Rajaram Singh Kushwaha.

Speaking to reporters in Sasaram, Upendra Kushwaha said, “Actor Pawan Singh joining the NDA will certainly benefit the alliance. In the last Lok Sabha elections, vote division led to adverse results. But in this Assembly election, we will prevent such division, and the NDA will win everywhere.”

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the division of votes in Karakat saw Pawan Singh finishing second, while Kushwaha came third.

Kushwaha added that the NDA is pursuing a strong strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, and Singh’s return forms a key part of that plan. “Pawan Singh has always worked towards strengthening the NDA. His return will definitely consolidate support, especially in Shahabad and Magadh,” he said.

The former Union Minister was in Sasaram to inaugurate a workshop at the Veda block. Kushwaha and Singh had met a day earlier in New Delhi, in the presence of BJP senior leader Vinod Tawde.

Following that meeting, Singh also held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, intensifying political speculation in Bihar.

Observers suggest that Singh’s return could consolidate Kushwaha and Rajput votes, potentially giving the NDA an edge in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Bihar Assembly Elections Breaking News ABP Live Pawan Singh Security Pawan Singh Rise And Fall
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
World
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For India, Pakistan Peace
India
Himachal Pradesh: Rescue Ops Underway For Missing 8-Year-Old After 15 Killed In Bilaspur Landslide
Himachal Pradesh: Rescue Ops Underway For Missing 8-Year-Old After 15 Killed In Bilaspur Landslide
Advertisement

Videos

Chirag Paswan Pushes For 40 Seats, NDA Seat Sharing Tensions Rise Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: CCTV Records LPG Truck Explosion, Driver Dead Several Injured | ABP News
Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh See Heavy Snowfall, Roads Blocked, Authorities Urge Caution
Chirag Paswan Reaffirms LJP’s Commitment To Bihar Development Ahead Of Elections
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Decision By Mahagathbandhan Expected, Seat Allotment To Be Announced Soon | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget