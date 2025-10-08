Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh Gets Y-Category Security Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh a Y-category security cover ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections. The Home Ministry provided the protection based on the Threat Perception Report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). During this period, CRPF commandos will be deployed to ensure Pawan Singh’s security.

Singhi is likely to make a re-entry into the BJP, giving a significant boost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, particularly in the Shahabad and Magadh regions.

Pawan Singh's Re-Entry Into Bihar BJP

Upendra Kushwaha, who played a key role in facilitating Singh’s expected return, recalled that the two had contested against each other in the last Lok Sabha elections from Karakat, where both were defeated by CPI-ML candidate Rajaram Singh Kushwaha.

Speaking to reporters in Sasaram, Upendra Kushwaha said, “Actor Pawan Singh joining the NDA will certainly benefit the alliance. In the last Lok Sabha elections, vote division led to adverse results. But in this Assembly election, we will prevent such division, and the NDA will win everywhere.”

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the division of votes in Karakat saw Pawan Singh finishing second, while Kushwaha came third.

Kushwaha added that the NDA is pursuing a strong strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, and Singh’s return forms a key part of that plan. “Pawan Singh has always worked towards strengthening the NDA. His return will definitely consolidate support, especially in Shahabad and Magadh,” he said.

The former Union Minister was in Sasaram to inaugurate a workshop at the Veda block. Kushwaha and Singh had met a day earlier in New Delhi, in the presence of BJP senior leader Vinod Tawde.

Following that meeting, Singh also held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, intensifying political speculation in Bihar.

Observers suggest that Singh’s return could consolidate Kushwaha and Rajput votes, potentially giving the NDA an edge in the upcoming Assembly elections.