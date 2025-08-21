Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging attempts to undermine democracy and manipulate allies through coercion. In an exclusive conversation with ABP News' Sandeep Chaudhary, he raised concerns over electoral integrity, proposed bills, and the targeting of opposition voices.

“No Bigger Crime Than Snatching a Vote”: Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking on the issue of alleged voter suppression, Yadav said, “If even one voter’s vote, his right, is removed from the voter list, there is no bigger crime than that.” He further questioned why living voters in his constituency were being declared dead, adding, “The people in my assembly constituency who are alive, why have you declared them dead? Questions will be raised. Who will raise their voice? Who will fight for their rights?”

The RJD leader accused the BJP of attempting to erode democratic structures. “The voter is the master who has sent us. The same people elected Narendra Modi thrice, the same people kept Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister for 20 years, so were fake voters responsible till now?” he asked.

Their names were removed from voter list, then it will be removed from benefits from ration and pension, he alleged.

“This Is New Election Commission”: Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav also accused the Election Commission of acting in an undemocratic manner. He recalled, “There were four issues for which we went to the Election Commission, but their attitude remained negative. They said, ‘This is New Election Commission.’ What is new about it?”

Raising objections, he listed concerns: the timing of the decision amid floods, the demand for 11 documents which many poor people do not possess, the impracticality of physically verifying voters living outside Bihar, and the Commission’s overreach in deciding citizenship. “Such a big decision should have been taken after consulting all political parties,” he said.

He further alleged his own family faced unfair deletion from voter rolls. “My wife’s name was cut from Delhi. Here, we linked it with Aadhaar. A few days ago Aadhaar was allowed, now the Election Commission says it won’t be accepted. So questions will arise,” he remarked.

He stressed that the Election Commission does not have the right to decide people's citizenship to grant them the right to vote.

PM-CM Removal Bills Meant To “Blackmail Allies” Nitish, Naidu: Tejashwi Yadav

On the three bills introduced by the government concerning removal of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, Yadav launched a scathing attack. He said, “There should be a purification of the Election Commission. If someone joins the BJP, they are rewarded by being made Deputy Chief Minister, like Ajit Pawar. Earlier they used to say no one can touch the Election Commission, no case can be filed against them. Why? What protection are they getting? That is when confidence arose in (CEC) Gyanesh sahab to conduct fraud in SIR.”

He added, “This bill is not to target the opposition but to blackmail their own allies. It will begin with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. Officials close to Nitish ji already face ED cases. They are being blackmailed to stay within limits. Even in his seat, they will put their own candidate. This law is being brought to keep Chandrababu Naidu under control.”

:Tejashwi Yadav On Lalu Prasad’s Absence In Campaign

When asked about RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s absence from campaigning, Tejashwi criticised the BJP-led alliance, calling them “dumb” for suggesting it was a political move. “He was released on bail because he has served half his sentence. He is old, has had a heart operation and kidney transplant...Doctors advised him to avoid crowds,” he said.

Paying tribute to his father’s political legacy, Yadav added, “He was a mass leader, who could convey even the most serious issue lightly. He is a warrior of social justice.”