West Bengal Class 12 Semester 3 Results 2026 To Be Declared On October 31: Check Top 10 Ranks

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2026 Semester III on October 31, 2025.

The results will be officially released through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091, the Council said in a notification.

Results Available Online

According to the Council, students will be able to view and download their results from 2:00 PM on the same day through the official websites and mobile app mentioned by WBCHSE.

To access the results, students must log in using their examination roll number and registration number.

Instructions For Schools

Schools have been advised to log in to the official portal - https://result.wb.gov.in/- using their credentials to download the official statement of marks for all students along with the synopsis of marks.

The Council directed that the downloaded statements of marks must be signed and stamped by the Head of Institution (HOI) before distribution to students.

Top Ten Ranks

Rank 1: The first rank has been secured by Pritam Ballav (Ramnagar)and Aditya Narayan Jana (Debuapukur, Medinipur West), scoring 98.97 per cent.

Rank 2: Atanu Banerjee (Jalpaiguri), Srijan Parichha (Mohanpur), Soumalya Rudra (Hat Gobindapur), Tridev Chakraborty (Dhamkuria, Chandrakona), Tapobrata Das (Tantipara), Arkadyuti Dhar (Ajanta Road, Jadavpur), Arighna Sarker (Basirhat), Aitihya Pachhal (South Kumrakhali, Narendrapur), Adrito Pal (Baranagar), Pratyush Mondal (Joydevpur), scoring 98.95 per cent secured the second rank.

Rank 3: At the third rank is Soham Bhowmick from Nischinda Deshbandhu Sarani, with a score of 98.92 per cent.

Rank 4: Dipanwita Paul (Daulatpur), Manish Senapati (Midnapore), Alekhya Maity (Haldia), Joy Hira (Parijat Nagar), Debapriya Majee (Fusrabaid), Sagnik Ghatak (Raskundu), Ritabrata Ghosh (Azimganj City), Tanmoy Mandal (Panchal), Subhadip Adhikari (Indas), and Jishnu Kundu (Kushpata) scored 98.42 per cent while securing the fourth rank.

Rank 5: Rehan Rijvi Shaikh (Shone Pukur), Soumodip Mishra (Kajora Gram) scored 98.38 per cent or the 5th position.

Rank 6: Surya Barman (Kursamari), Abir Bhattacharya (Bardhaman), Sohandeep Khatua (Malida), Abhraneel Chakraborty (Brahmapur), Swatantra Jana (Sonarpur), Ayush Ghosal (Sonarpur), Rounak De (Satbankura), Saikat Sardar (Bidyadharpur), Soumik Dutta (Sahid Khudiram Sarani), Tuhin Akter (Basantapur), Soumyadip Dhara (Medinipur West), Mayukh Pal (Bardhaman West), Anup Bhat (Paikbarh), scored 97.89 per cent and secured the sixth rank.

Rank 7: Subhadip Dinda (Alinan Tamluk), Souhardya Das (Chanditala), Srijan Pal (Dhaniakhali), Olive Gain (Shondanga), Sourashis Dey (Narendrapur), Anish Gantait (Rajabazar) ranked seventh with 97.84 per cent.

Rank 8: Gholam Faisal from Fazlul Haque Sarani secured the eighth rank with 97.50 per cent.

Rank 9: Pallab Kumar Bhowal (Jadavpur), Samarpan Biswas (Kuliyagarh), Aditya Ranjan Roy (Hazinagar), Sayantan Dutta (Beliaghata), Adrija Gan (Udaypur South), Subhayan Mondal (Birbhum), Manideep Mahato (Simulia), Deep Chakraborty (Kankabati), Ayan Manna (Ramnagar), Aritra Duary (Bardhaman), Soumyadwip Khan (Bahula), Adarsha Mondal (Raghunathpur), Sadman Abtahi (Darikrishna Nagar), Sarbajit Das (Naikuri), Soham Ghosh (Kundapuskarini) scored 97.37 per cent securing the ninth place.

Rank 10: Shubham Ray (Katwa), Ritwik Dutta (Mirikpur), Subhodip Sarkar (Mallickpur), Soumalya Patra (Bankura), Abu Lahil Siddiquei (Malda), Subhrakanti Jana (Tamluk), Sneha Surai (Metiabruz), Nairit Ranjan Pal (Natunganj), Rehan Ansary (Puruliya) scored 97.30 per cent and the tenth place.

