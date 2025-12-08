Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Released At upsainikschool.org, Know How To Download

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 released; candidates can download at upsainikschool.org and verify all details carefully. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: The U.P. Sainik Schools Society has released the admit card for the Sainik School entrance exam for the 2026–27 session. Candidates who registered for admission can now download their admit cards from the official website, upsainikschool.org. 

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration details. The document includes important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, and essential exam-day instructions. 

Applicants should carefully review all the information on their admit card. Ensuring that all details are correct is important to prevent any problems on the day of the examination. 

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsainikschool.org. 

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card. 

Step 5: Download the admit card and print a copy for future use. 

Direct Link to Download - UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 

UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

The UP Sainik School entrance exam will be OMR-based and will include one question paper covering Mathematics & Intelligence, English, and General Knowledge. The exam carries a total of 200 marks and lasts 2 hours 30 minutes. 

Candidates who pass the written test will be shortlisted for the interview and medical examination, based on merit. Final admission will be granted only after successfully clearing all stages, including the medical assessment. 

About UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026:  

The entrance exam will take place on December 28, 2025 and will be held at various centres across Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Lucknow. 

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
