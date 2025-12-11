UPPSC UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025 Out At uppsc.up.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objection

UP LT Grade Teacher Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the LT Grade Teacher Examination 2025 (Hindi). This marks an important stage in the recruitment process for thousands of candidates. The provisional answer key was published on December 10, 2025, on the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who took the exam can now download the PDF, check their answers, and assess their performance before the final results are announced. The Commission has also opened an objection window, allowing candidates to raise concerns about any errors within the given deadline.

The answer key helps candidates estimate their expected marks, enabling them to begin preparing for the next stage of the recruitment process.

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the “Answer Key / Notifications” section.

Step 3: Find the notice titled:

“ANSWER KEY OF ADVT NO: A-5/E-1/2025, ASSISTANT TEACHER, TRAINED GRADUATE GRADE (M/F) (PRE.) EXAM-2025 (HINDI)”.

Step 4: Click View/Download to open the PDF.

Step 5: Save the file and compare your OMR sheet responses with the official answers.

Verification and Estimation of Score

After downloading the provisional answer key, candidates can check their responses and estimate their scores. Here's how:

Compare the answers marked on your OMR sheet with the official answer key.

Calculate your estimated score using the prescribed marking scheme. Typically, the system awards +2 marks for each correct answer and deducts 0.33 marks for each incorrect response. However, candidates should confirm the exact marking rules from the official notification.

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

If any candidate identifies a discrepancy in the UP-LT Grade Answer Key 2025, they can submit their objections. All objections must be sent via registered post or speed post to the Examination Controller, UPPSC, Prayagraj–211018, ensuring they reach the Commission by December 16, 2025 (5 pm). Objections received after the deadline or without valid supporting documents will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Once the final answer key is issued after reviewing all objections, UPPSC will prepare the final results based on the corrected key. The results will include candidate scores, category-wise cut-offs, and lists of qualified candidates for further stages, if applicable. The Commission’s calendar and result dates will be updated on uppsc.up.nic.in once finalised.

