At IIM Bangalore’s 52nd Foundation Day, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao called on India’s future leaders to embrace integrity, empathy, and courage in navigating a rapidly shifting world order. Delivering the Foundation Day lecture on “Beyond Borders: Preparing for a World in Transition,” she said, “The vocabulary of global affairs has shifted, and IIM Bangalore has the heritage and capacity to lead this shift. IIMB graduates already influence policy, build institutions, scale companies, and strengthen civil society. This institution has always produced builders – of ideas, of enterprises, of institutions that last.”

The event brought together faculty, students, alumni, and staff to celebrate the institute’s growth and recognize outstanding contributions from its community.

Re-globalization, Not Retreat: A New World Order Emerges

Drawing from her years as a diplomat, Rao explained how the world is entering an era of “re-globalization” — one that prioritizes resilience, trusted partnerships, and diversification over mere efficiency.

“Geopolitics today is no longer about territory and force alone – supply chains are the new borders; technology the new territory; data the new diplomacy; climate the new conflict line and narrative the new battleground. In short, geoeconomics now determines corporate destiny.”









She urged the audience to recognize how the balance of power is shifting globally. “The world’s operating system is moving toward multipolarity, and power is no longer stored in one capital or expressed through one model. India has been pivotal in this shift, and this is why India’s presidency of the G20 mattered – it was a moment of realignment with India shaping the narrative.”

Rao underscored that India’s strength lies in its democratic stability, digital reach, and growing manufacturing base. “India has an ecosystem that combines democratic stability, demographic vitality, digital inclusion, and a deepening manufacturing base. We are moving from the back office of the world to being the digital architect of the world, and increasingly, we could be and must become, the production platform for the world. The world is not looking at production that is the cheapest, but one that is the safest.”

Leadership Built on Trust, Ethics, and Purpose

In her lecture, Rao laid out what she called the “decisive capitals” of the future — not just financial wealth but trust capital, data capital, demographic capital, climate capital, and cultural capital. She asserted, “India has strengths across all five.”

Touching upon the ethics of technology, she added, “Leadership in technology must be ethical. We must therefore lead not only in AI development but in AI governance, which must be transparent, accountable and human-centered. Technology must serve humanity, not replace it. And ethics should not be limited to the confines of compliance. India can help frame the answers by anchoring innovation to humanity.”

Rao’s remarks also tied leadership to integrity and responsibility. “Leadership must return to the principles of integrity, empathy, courage, responsibility and public purpose. Leadership begins with respect, and not entitlement. Although profit is not illegitimate, but profit without purpose is incomplete. Logic without empathy becomes indifference.”

Highlighting India’s growing global role, she added, “India is no longer waiting to be invited to shape the global agenda. India wants to co-author the script. Our purpose is development as justice, growth that broadens opportunity and deepens dignity. The collective dream is that of a nation that refuses to leave anyone behind. In a world that often speaks the language of fear, India insists on the grammar of hope – backed by competence, courage and openness.”

Women, Climate and the New Definition of Power

Rao devoted part of her talk to the interconnected challenges of gender, climate change, and sustainability. “Climate change now determines economic destiny and national security. The climate discourse must move from guilt to responsibility and from pledges to execution. Sustainability must become the language of business, not only of policy.”

Calling women’s leadership a “strategic imperative” rather than a social add-on, she emphasized that women must play a central role in economic and political transformation.

She also outlined her vision of “comprehensive national strength,” which includes leadership grounded in humanity. “Power is not what you simply possess, but it is what others entrust you with.”

Encouraging students to go beyond traditional management thinking, she said, “The world needs leaders who are economically intelligent and geopolitically aware; technologically fluent and ethically grounded; data-driven and human-centred; competitive in markets and collaborative across borders; ambitious in goals and anchored in purpose. The age of single-discipline leadership is past. This is the age of integrated leadership – leaders who translate across domains.”

Her closing words inspired the young audience to think big and act responsibly. “Lead beyond borders, design for impact, choose character over convenience, solve for humanity, build resilience before scale, let purpose be your strategy, and celebrate courage.”

“You Are the Trustees of India’s Next Quarter Century”

Calling IIM Bangalore’s students the “architects of a new era,” Rao reminded them of their civilizational responsibility. “You are not only future managers; you are trustees of India’s next quarter century. Hence, choose to lead with courage and humility, with innovation and integrity, with ambition and empathy. Let us build markets that reward responsibility, technologies that expand dignity, and institutions that outlast the moment. Build something worthy of this moment, this nation, and the future that is counting on you. India believes in you, and it is your turn to lead now.”

Her address concluded with an engaging Q&A session moderated by Prof. Sourav Mukherji, Dean of Faculty and Alumni Relations at IIMB, who discussed India’s preparedness for global transitions.

Earlier, Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director In-charge of IIM Bangalore, opened the ceremony with an address that acknowledged the institute’s progress and partnerships. “Also exemplary are the contributions of all our brand ambassadors – the illustrious alumni, immensely talented faculty, our dear students and dedicated staff, whose concerted efforts continue to enhance IIM Bangalore’s global standing among leading management schools across the world.”

He spotlighted several milestones, including new undergraduate programs, sustainability initiatives, and global collaborations. “We released the IIMB Sustainability Report, which captures both retrospective insights and a forward-looking roadmap aligned with internationally recognized sustainability frameworks to maintain transparency, accuracy and accountability. We also introduced a new core course titled, ‘Responsible Business & Sustainability’.”

Prof. Dinesh Kumar added that IIMB’s mission extended beyond academics. “We are focused on cultivating thought leadership and building leaders who can think out-of-the-box – leaders who understand the accelerating global impact of technology on industry and society, and who see business as a force for good.”

Celebrating Alumni and Service to the Institute

The Foundation Day also recognized three alumni — Navin Kumar (PGP 1999), Karan Bhagat (PGP 2001), and Michael Sequeira (PGP 2010) — as recipients of the IIMB Alumni Service Award 2025, for their lasting contributions to the institute and the alumni network.

Bhagat said, “IIM Bangalore has given me more than knowledge – it has given me a way of seeing the world. That perspective carries with it a responsibility – to give back, not just to the Institute that shaped us, but to the society that enables us.”

Navin Kumar emphasized alumni collaboration: “I am focussed on nurturing the alumni-institute ecosystem, which is a work-in-progress. We want to make our alumni ecosystem the best in the world.”

For Sequeira, who helped establish the Office of Disability Services at IIMB, the award symbolized a shared achievement. “I believe the world changes only when we choose to be the change, a timeless quote by Mahatma Gandhi that guides my life. Equity teaches us not to treat everyone the same – but to create conditions where everyone can thrive. Over the past 15 years, IIM Bangalore has listened to more than 250 students like me and acted. Today, it stands as a top choice for students with disabilities.”

He added an appeal to future managers: “Become the best version of yourself, give back to your alma mater, remember that society needs role models, hire persons with disabilities, and above all – be yourself, be authentic.”

A Day of Reflection, Renewal, and Recognition

Prof. Malavika R Harita, Member of the IIMB Board of Governors, also addressed the gathering, urging educators to embrace continuous learning. “Knowledge is the only thing you can truly own. It is a potent tool to destroy fear. Let us fix education-related problems in our country through knowledge and not by decrying systems.”

She added, “‘Tejasvi navadhitamastu’ – let our study be enlightening – encapsulates the essence of learning and its impact.”

The celebrations concluded with Long Service Awards recognizing non-teaching staff completing a decade of service, rounding off a day that celebrated not only the institute’s achievements but also its enduring values of excellence, purpose, and progress.

