Telangana TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Declared At tgpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the TSPSC Group 3 final result in 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group 3 examination can now check their provisional selection status online. The results are available on the official TSPSC website at tgpsc.gov.in.

Candidates need to download the result of PDF to see their hall ticket numbers. The selection shown in the result is temporary and depends on the final decision of cases that are still pending in the courts.

The TSPSC Group 3 examination aimed to fill 1,365 vacancies in various posts including Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, Junior Stenographer, Auditor, Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Cum Typist, and Typist Cum Assistant. The written exams were conducted on November 17, 2024 (FN & AN) and November 18, 2024 (FN).

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official TSPSC website at tgpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF containing the list of provisionally selected candidates will open

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to search for your hall ticket number

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Note: Candidates are encouraged to keep a copy of the result document until the recruitment process is fully completed.

Vacancies and Examination Details

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1,365 vacancies across multiple government departments in Telangana. The posts include Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, Junior Stenographer, Auditor, Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Cum Typist, and Typist Cum Assistant, among others.

The written examination was held over three sessions on November 17, 2024, during both the forenoon and afternoon shifts, and on November 18, 2024, in the forenoon session. This large-scale recruitment attracted significant interest, with around 5.36 lakh candidates submitting applications.

Helpline Support for Candidates

Those facing difficulty while accessing or downloading the result can seek assistance from the TSPSC helpdesk. The commission has provided helpline numbers 040-22445566 and 040-67445566, which are operational on working days between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI