Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationTelangana TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Declared At tgpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

Telangana TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 Declared At tgpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025 released in PDF format for 1,365 posts; selection is provisional and subject to court verdicts.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the TSPSC Group 3 final result in 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group 3 examination can now check their provisional selection status online. The results are available on the official TSPSC website at tgpsc.gov.in.  

Candidates need to download the result of PDF to see their hall ticket numbers. The selection shown in the result is temporary and depends on the final decision of cases that are still pending in the courts. 

The TSPSC Group 3 examination aimed to fill 1,365 vacancies in various posts including Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, Junior Stenographer, Auditor, Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Cum Typist, and Typist Cum Assistant. The written exams were conducted on November 17, 2024 (FN & AN) and November 18, 2024 (FN). 

TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official TSPSC website at tgpsc.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link titled TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 available on the homepage 

Step 3: A PDF containing the list of provisionally selected candidates will open 

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to search for your hall ticket number 

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference 

Note: Candidates are encouraged to keep a copy of the result document until the recruitment process is fully completed. 

Vacancies and Examination Details 

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1,365 vacancies across multiple government departments in Telangana. The posts include Junior Assistant, LD Steno, Typist, Junior Stenographer, Auditor, Accountant, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Cum Typist, and Typist Cum Assistant, among others. 

The written examination was held over three sessions on November 17, 2024, during both the forenoon and afternoon shifts, and on November 18, 2024, in the forenoon session. This large-scale recruitment attracted significant interest, with around 5.36 lakh candidates submitting applications. 

Helpline Support for Candidates 

Those facing difficulty while accessing or downloading the result can seek assistance from the TSPSC helpdesk. The commission has provided helpline numbers 040-22445566 and 040-67445566, which are operational on working days between 10:30 am and 5:00 pm. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TSPSC Group 3 Final Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Draft Electoral Roll In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat To Be Released Today After Major Revision Drive
Draft Electoral Roll In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat To Be Released Today After Major Revision Drive
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement

Videos

Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Delhi Fog: Delhi Hit by Very Dense Fog and Severe Pollution, Visibility Drops Below 50 Metres, IMD Issues Alert
Bangladesh Violence: Fresh Videos Show Violent Attacks on Prothom Alo and Daily Star Offices as Bangladesh Unrest Escalates
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget