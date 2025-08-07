WBJEE 2025 Result Delayed Again: High Court Hearing Today, Fresh Date Awaited

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 results, which was expected to be declared today, August 7, have been delayed once again — this time due to a late-night contempt petition filed in the Calcutta High Court.

According to media reports, the court has summoned the Principal Secretary of West Bengal's Higher Education Department to appear this morning at 10:30 AM and explain the government's position. The hearing will determine when the results can finally be released.

Why The Delay Matters

For thousands of students who sat for the competitive exam, the continued uncertainty has only added to the stress. Many had stayed up last night, refreshing the WBJEE portal, only to be met with silence.

The official WBJEE 2025 result link remains inactive. Once it goes live, candidates will need to log in using their application form number and date of birth. The results will be issued as downloadable rank cards, listing scores and ranks obtained in the exam.

Found An Error In Your Result? Act Fast

If there's any mistake in your WBJEE 2025 result, don't wait. You must inform the board within 24 hours by emailing info@wbjeeb.in, along with relevant documents. You can also submit a physical complaint, but it has to reach the WBJEE office by noon on the next working day.

How To Download WBJEE 2025 Rank Card (Once Released):

Visit https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Click on the result link

Enter your application form number and date of birth

Click on 'Sign In'

View and download the rank card (PDF format)

Take a printout for future reference

What's Next: Counselling And Seat Allotment

WBJEE 2025 counselling dates are yet to be announced. Once they are, all qualified candidates must register and complete the choice-filling process, selecting preferred courses and colleges.

Keep in mind that a counselling fee will be applicable. Also, seat allotment will be done based on your rank, preferences, category, and seat availability

WBJEE 2025 Cutoff: What To Expect

The official cutoff, showing opening and closing ranks for various institutions, will be released post-results. These are determined by factors like exam difficulty, number of applicants, and previous year's trends.

However, meeting the cutoff doesn't guarantee admission. Final seat allocation will still depend on multiple criteria, including availability and competition.

Until the High Court delivers clarity, students will have to wait a little longer for the WBJEE 2025 results. If you're one of them, keep your documents ready, stay alert for updates, and prepare for the next steps because when the window opens, things will move quickly.

