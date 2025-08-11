Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationResultsICMAI CMA June 2025 Intermediate, Final Results Out: Pass Percentage, Toppers, Direct Link

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Intermediate, Final Results Out: Pass Percentage, Toppers, Direct Link

ICMAI has announced the CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final exam results, accessible online. Intermediate pass rates: Group I 10.62%, Group II 30.42%, with 5,491 total completions.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:43 AM (IST)

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations, bringing relief, excitement, and in some cases, disappointment for thousands of aspirants. The exams were conducted between June 11 and June 18, and the results are now available on the official ICMAI website: https://icmai.in.

This update comes just weeks after the release of the CMA Foundation June 2025 results. For many in the finance and management field, clearing these stages is a defining step toward earning one of the most respected professional qualifications in the industry.

How To Check CMA June 2025 Results?

Both Intermediate and Final exam candidates can access their results online through the ICMAI portal. The scorecards are available in a downloadable format, allowing candidates to save and print them for future reference.

How To Download Your CMA June 2025 Intermediate/Final scorecard?

  • Visit the official ICMAI website: https://icmai.in
  • Click on the result link for the June 2025 Intermediate or Final exams.
  • Enter your login details and submit.
  • View your result on the screen.
  • Download and print it for your records.

Key highlights of the CMA June 2025 results

Intermediate Examination

Group-I: 26,974 candidates appeared; 2,864 cleared the exam — a pass percentage of 10.62%.

Group-II: 15,333 candidates appeared; 4,664 passed — 30.42% pass rate.

Both Groups: Of 9,998 candidates, 864 cleared one group (8.64%), while 1,375 cleared both (13.75%).

Total completions: 5,491 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate course.

Final Examination

Group-III: 10,503 candidates appeared; 1,701 passed — 16.20% pass rate.

Group-IV: 4,458 candidates appeared; 1,108 passed — 24.85% pass rate.

Both Groups: Of 3,493 candidates, 478 cleared one group (13.68%), while 651 passed both (18.64%).

Total completions: 2,167 candidates completed the Final course.

The CMA Foundation June 2025 results, declared on July 8, saw Riya Poddar secure the top rank, followed by Akshat Agarwal, Mohit Das, Bhavya Agarwal, Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy, and Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICMAI CMA Results
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India
Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, Congress's KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them
Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them
India
Lok Sabha To Debate Major Bills On Sports Governance, Anti-Doping, And Ports
Lok Sabha To Debate Major Bills On Sports Governance, Anti-Doping, And Ports
World
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget