ICMAI CMA June 2025 Intermediate, Final Results Out: Pass Percentage, Toppers, Direct Link

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations, bringing relief, excitement, and in some cases, disappointment for thousands of aspirants. The exams were conducted between June 11 and June 18, and the results are now available on the official ICMAI website: https://icmai.in.

This update comes just weeks after the release of the CMA Foundation June 2025 results. For many in the finance and management field, clearing these stages is a defining step toward earning one of the most respected professional qualifications in the industry.

How To Check CMA June 2025 Results?

Both Intermediate and Final exam candidates can access their results online through the ICMAI portal. The scorecards are available in a downloadable format, allowing candidates to save and print them for future reference.

How To Download Your CMA June 2025 Intermediate/Final scorecard?

Visit the official ICMAI website: https://icmai.in

Click on the result link for the June 2025 Intermediate or Final exams.

Enter your login details and submit.

View your result on the screen.

Download and print it for your records.

Key highlights of the CMA June 2025 results

Intermediate Examination

Group-I: 26,974 candidates appeared; 2,864 cleared the exam — a pass percentage of 10.62%.

Group-II: 15,333 candidates appeared; 4,664 passed — 30.42% pass rate.

Both Groups: Of 9,998 candidates, 864 cleared one group (8.64%), while 1,375 cleared both (13.75%).

Total completions: 5,491 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate course.

Final Examination

Group-III: 10,503 candidates appeared; 1,701 passed — 16.20% pass rate.

Group-IV: 4,458 candidates appeared; 1,108 passed — 24.85% pass rate.

Both Groups: Of 3,493 candidates, 478 cleared one group (13.68%), while 651 passed both (18.64%).

Total completions: 2,167 candidates completed the Final course.

The CMA Foundation June 2025 results, declared on July 8, saw Riya Poddar secure the top rank, followed by Akshat Agarwal, Mohit Das, Bhavya Agarwal, Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy, and Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya.

