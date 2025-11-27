RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Timetable Soon, Check Details Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationRBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Timetable Soon, Check Details Here

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer will soon publish the RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website. Once released, students appearing for the RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams will be able to download the timetable from the board’s website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheet for 2026 will be released in PDF format. The timetable will include key details such as subject-wise exam dates, paper codes, exam shifts, exam days, reporting times, and important exam-day instructions. 

The RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are expected to be held between February and March 2026. The board will issue the admit cards for both classes in February, ahead of the examinations. 

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026” link in the news updates section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Choose the RBSE Class 10 or Class 12 exam timetable, depending on your class. 

Step 4: The Rajasthan Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 PDF will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep it saved for future use. 

About RBSE Exams 2026: 

The Rajasthan Board will conduct the RBSE 2026 exams in a single shift. Based on last year’s schedule, the exams are expected to run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students are advised to reach their exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. 

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
