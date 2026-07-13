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English NewsEducationPiyush Goyal Inaugurates New IB And CBSE School In Mumbai's Borivali West, Says It Will Shape Children's Future

Piyush Goyal Inaugurates New IB And CBSE School In Mumbai's Borivali West, Says It Will Shape Children's Future

A new IB-CBSE school has opened in Mumbai’s Borivali West, inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, aiming to provide students with globally aligned and holistic education opportunities.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Earlier, Goyal reviewed productivity council initiatives for collaboration.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated an International Baccalaureate (IB) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school at the Institution Auditorium in Mumbai's Borivali West and lauded senior BJP leader Ganesh Khankar for his contribution to the region.

Goyal said Khankar had dedicated his life to serving the people and working for the development of the area.

"Today is a very happy day for all of us. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader from Mumbai North, Ganesh Khankar ji, who is the foundation of the BJP, has dedicated his entire life to our region and to ensuring a bright future for our people," Goyal told reporters.

Congratulating Khankar and party workers on the inauguration of the school, Goyal expressed confidence that the institution would serve the people of the area and contribute to the education and development of future generations.

"On the auspicious occasion of the inauguration, I would like to congratulate Ganesh ji, his family and all the party workers of the area. I have full faith that this institution will become a centre that contributes to the bright future of the children and serves the people of this area," he said.

Praising BJP corporator Manisha Chaudhary, Goyal said the party's municipal councillors would continue working for the development of the locality.

"In the way that Manisha Tai has served the people in this area for years and years, now, in the form of Manisha Tai's 'Hanuman', all our municipal councillors will work day and night together to make this area bright and excellent," he said.

Earlier, on Friday, Goyal chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council to focus on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities, and adopting best practices to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The meeting, which included officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Department of Commerce, also reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient, and future-ready administrative framework.

"Chaired a review meeting with officials of the National Productivity Council (NPC), @DPIITGoI & @DoC_GoI. Discussions focused on improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities and adopting best practices to enhance productivity & service delivery. Also, reviewed initiatives aimed at building a more integrated, efficient & future-ready administrative framework," Goyal said on X.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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What was the main focus of the review meeting chaired by Piyush Goyal?

The meeting focused on enhancing productivity and service delivery. This was to be achieved by improving inter-departmental collaboration, strengthening institutional capacities, and adopting best practices.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Education News Piyush Goyal School IB-CBSE Mumbai's Borivali West
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