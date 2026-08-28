NTA Exam Reforms: Nandan Nilekani Task Force Seeks Suggestions To Transform India's Exam System

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government seeks public input for comprehensive exam system review.

Task Force examines reforms for secure, transparent, and equitable exams.

Suggestions cover conduct, design, security, and preventing malpractices.

The government has invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders as part of a comprehensive review of the country's public examination system, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF), constituted by the Government of India and headed by Shri Nandan Nilekani, is examining reforms related to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.

The task force aims to develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready public examination system.

Who Can Submit Suggestions?

The HPTF is seeking inputs from a wide range of stakeholders, including:

Students and candidates

Parents

Teachers and academic institutions

Examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies

Subject matter experts and technology professionals

Industry organisations

Civil society organisations

Other interested stakeholders

The government said the experience, knowledge and perspectives of these stakeholders would be useful to the task force in its exercise.

Key Areas Under Review

The suggestions may cover the conduct and security of public examinations, examination design and assessment methodology, and governance, accountability and institutional arrangements.

The task force is also seeking inputs on the prevention, detection and redressal of examination malpractices, as well as the use of technology, including secure Computer-Based Testing.

Other areas include the creation and augmentation of examination infrastructure and developing an inclusive examination framework to improve access across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups.

Suggestions are also invited on transparency, grievance redressal and stakeholder communication, along with measures to promote student well-being throughout the examination process.

Stakeholders can also suggest any other measures that may add value to the examination system.

September 13 Deadline For Submissions

Stakeholders have been asked to submit their suggestions by September 13, 2026.

Suggestions can be submitted through the official exam reforms task force website: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in.

Inputs can also be submitted by phone at 1800-180-4747.

For WhatsApp submissions, stakeholders can send “hptf” to +917827042830.

Suggestions can also be emailed to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in.

Submissions can be made in English, Hindi and regional languages.

Inputs To Help Frame Recommendations

The government said the inputs received through the public consultation will assist the HPTF in formulating its recommendations to the government.

The task force has called for active, constructive and wide-ranging participation from all stakeholders.

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