‘Ghar Mein Ghuskе Maarte Hain’: PM Modi’s Fresh Warning To Pakistan At SRCC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi warned Pakistan: India will retaliate against terrorism.

PM Modi visited SRCC, lauded its centenary academic legacy.

PM Modi lauded SRCC's enduring legacy and global alumni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college’s centenary celebrations. During his visit, Modi reiterated his warning to Pakistan, saying that any attempt to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil would invite retaliation from Indian forces.

“If Pakistan attempts to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil, Indian forces will strike back at their homes,” Modi said, using the phrase, “ghar mein ghuske maarte hain”.





Modi also said, “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism.”

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PM Modi Praises SRCC’s Legacy

Modi arrived at the college to take part in its centenary celebrations. During his metro journey to the venue, he interacted with children.

The Prime Minister also praised SRCC’s academic legacy and said the institution had influenced generations of students, helping them build a brighter future.

“I congratulate you on the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. When a human being lives for 100 years, they are considered a person of deep knowledge and great experience. When an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements. SRCC has shaped generations and connected them to a brighter future," he said.

‘SRCC Alumni Are The OGs’

Describing SRCC’s alumni as the “OGs”, Modi said the institution’s influence goes well beyond economics.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled by the Delhi Metro today as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college's centenary celebrations.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AVqtS38z6P — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

“The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields,” he said.

Modi’s Second Visit To SRCC

Modi’s visit to SRCC comes as the BJP continues its efforts to connect with young people. He had last visited the college in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In April this year, the Prime Minister met the college’s governing body and a delegation at his residence to mark its 100th anniversary. He also released a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

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