India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Ghar Mein Ghuskе Maarte Hain’: PM Modi’s Fresh Warning To Pakistan At SRCC

‘Ghar Mein Ghuskе Maarte Hain’: PM Modi’s Fresh Warning To Pakistan At SRCC

“If Pakistan attempts to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil, Indian forces will strike back at their homes,” Modi said, using the phrase, “ghar mein ghuske maarte hain”.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi warned Pakistan: India will retaliate against terrorism.
  • PM Modi visited SRCC, lauded its centenary academic legacy.
  • PM Modi lauded SRCC's enduring legacy and global alumni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college’s centenary celebrations. During his visit, Modi reiterated his warning to Pakistan, saying that any attempt to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil would invite retaliation from Indian forces.

“If Pakistan attempts to carry out terrorist activities on Indian soil, Indian forces will strike back at their homes,” Modi said, using the phrase, “ghar mein ghuske maarte hain”.


‘Ghar Mein Ghuskе Maarte Hain’: PM Modi’s Fresh Warning To Pakistan At SRCC

Modi also said, “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism.”

ALSO READ: US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After IRGC Missile Attacks On American Warships

PM Modi Praises SRCC’s Legacy

Modi arrived at the college to take part in its centenary celebrations. During his metro journey to the venue, he interacted with children.

The Prime Minister also praised SRCC’s academic legacy and said the institution had influenced generations of students, helping them build a brighter future.

“I congratulate you on the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. When a human being lives for 100 years, they are considered a person of deep knowledge and great experience. When an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements. SRCC has shaped generations and connected them to a brighter future," he said.

‘SRCC Alumni Are The OGs’

Describing SRCC’s alumni as the “OGs”, Modi said the institution’s influence goes well beyond economics.

“The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields,” he said.

Modi’s Second Visit To SRCC

Modi’s visit to SRCC comes as the BJP continues its efforts to connect with young people. He had last visited the college in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In April this year, the Prime Minister met the college’s governing body and a delegation at his residence to mark its 100th anniversary. He also released a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

ALSO READ: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did Prime Minister Modi give to Pakistan?

Prime Minister Modi warned Pakistan that if they attempt terrorist activities on Indian soil, Indian forces would retaliate by striking back at their homes. He used the phrase,

Why did Prime Minister Modi visit Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)?

Prime Minister Modi visited SRCC to participate in its centenary celebrations. During his visit, he praised the institution's academic legacy and its influence on students.

What positive changes did PM Modi highlight regarding India's security and policy?

PM Modi noted increased peace in J&K and the Northeast, and weakened Maoist and Naxalite terrorism. He also highlighted India's shift from policy paralysis to dynamism.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Sep 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Pakistan SRCC PM Modi Fresh Warning To Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects | WATCH
‘Enough Is Enough’: Kangana Ranaut Warns Officials Over Delays In Mandi Projects
India
‘Distortion Of History Continued Even After Independence,’ Sitharaman Claims On India’s Historical Narratives
‘Distortion Of History Continued Even After Independence,' Sitharaman Claims
India
2013 Jhiram Valley Attack: NIA Court Convicts All 10 Accused In Maoist Ambush On Congress Leaders In Bastar
NIA Court Convicts All 10 Accused In 2013 Maoist Attack On Congress Leaders In Bastar
India
Influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj Arrested By Delhi Police, Sent To 1-Day Custody
Influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj Arrested By Delhi Police, Sent To 1-Day Custody
Advertisement

Videos

Political Update: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Congress Over Jharkhand Paper Leak and Women Ministers
Nishu Azad Case: Hindu Groups Protest in Delhi, Demand Release of Swatantra Bhardwaj
UP Politics: SP Launches PDA Pathshala Campaign, Targets Yogi Govt Over Closed Schools
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Bulldozer Action After Court Order, Mayawati Slams Government
Bihar Flood Crisis: Ganga Surges Above Danger Mark, Roads and Villages Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget